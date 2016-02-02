Feb. 8 marks the start of the Chinese New Year, a festival honoring the turn of the traditional lunar-solar Chinese calendar. Each new year is characterized by one of 12 zodiacal animals—this year being the Red Monkey, whose color represents the element of fire. Traditionally, the holiday is celebrated by spending time with family, enjoying delicious feasts, and participating in parades, but purchasing one of these 13 charming chimp products wouldn't be a bad way to celebrate, either.
-
1. Monkeys Notecard Set
Having a Chinese New Year party? Send out invites on these cardstock notes engraved with the classic “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” chimps (also known as the “Three Wise Monkeys”).
($85; barneys.com)
-
2. Little Signs Monkey Necklace
This whimsical hand-sculpted 14kt yellow gold pendant is the perfect gift for a friend or loved one born during the Year of the Monkey.
($878; alexwoo.com)
-
3. Marc Jacobs Key Fob
Shine bright with this red crystal-studded key fob, or give it as a festive hostess gift.
($45; bloomingdales.com)
-
4. DKNY Monkey Sweater
The playful monkey graphic on this cozy knit sweater will match with just about anything, thanks to a chic neutral color palette.
($235; shopbop.com)
-
5. Lalique Wisdom Monkeys
Decorate a vanity or credenza with a handcrafted crystal set of Three Wise Monkeys.
($750; bergdorfgoodman.com)
-
6. Giorgio Armani 'Chinese New Year' Highlighting Palette
Get glam for the New Year with this limited-edition highlighting palette, complete with powders in light gold shimmer, bronze, and champagne pearls.
($88; shop.nordstrom.com)
-
7. Lunar New Year Monkey Cupcakes
Take your Chinese New Year party to the next level with these adorable cupcakes, which are made from scratch by artisans at Chicago's boutique More bakery. The flavors include rich Belgian chocolate cupcakes with vanilla buttercream frosting, lemon cupcakes with Meyer lemon filling and vanilla bean buttercream, and moist Madagascar Bourbon vanilla cupcakes with creamy vanilla centers and vanilla bean buttercream.
($70; williams-sonoma.com)
-
8. Baby Monkey No. 1 Print
How could anyone resist those wide eyes and fluffy face? Hang this baby monkey print in your home for an instant mood-boost.
($25-$1,950; theanimalprintshop.com)
-
9. Monkey See Monkey Do Studs
Celebrate the Year of the Monkey in style with these subtle 12kt gold plated studs accented with pave crystals.
($48; katespade.com)
-
10. Savanna Monkey Throw Pillow
Add this throw pillow to your couch or bed and you’ll never be without a cute cuddle buddy!
($19; landofnod.com)
-
11. Red Monkey Tote Bag
We love the stunning shade of fuchsia on this durable tote—take it with you to the gym, grocery store, or even an upcoming Chinese New Year party.
($22; society6.com)
-
12. Monkey Tea Infuser & Drip Tray
Brew a hot mug of Chinese oolong tea with this funky tea infuser, whose arms and hands move to create a custom fit on your cup.
($6; amazon.com)
-
13. Curious George Mug
Did you really think we’d leave out one of the most famous monkeys of all time? Weekday mornings are much cheerier when they involve a bright yellow mug and this smiling face.
($15; amazon.com)