12 Rustic-Chic Thanksgiving Decorations Under $25

With the stress that comes with preparing a meal as large as thanksgiving dinner, sprucing up your home for the big occasion might have slipped your mind. And while cooking tasty dishes is a necessary hosting duty, arranging a beautiful space for your guests is just as important. That's why we rounded up some of the chicest thanksgiving décor to embellish your home and make your job a little easier. Plus all of our picks are under $25, so you won’t feel guilty switching the decorations come wintertime.
Shop below for some of our stylish yet super affordable decorations to get your home Thanksgiving-ready.
1. Gold Pumpkin Place Card Holders
Your guests will love these mini gold pumpkins so much, they’ll want to take them home. They’re stylish, adorable, and even come with matching place cards.
$11
2. Harvest Bunch
Skip the fresh flowers on Thanksgiving Day and opt for this autumnal assortment to slip into a classic vase. This impressive mix of leaves, barley, and pinecones exude fall and will never go bad.
$15 (Originally $20)
3. Acacia Serving Platter
You’ll use this rustic wooden platter long past Thanksgiving—the simple piece adds an elegant appeal to your delicious meal.
$17
4. Pumpkin Gravy Boat
You’ll love how this festive gravy boat looks on your Thanksgiving spread. It even comes with a leaf plate that will keep your table clean from gravy drips.
$17 (Originally $25)
5. Parchment Paper Fall Leaves
Decorate your table with these pretty paper leaves to spice up a plain old table before your guests arrive. You can even scatter a few of these on a cheese or bread platter.
$15
6. Thankful Paper Napkins
These exquisite napkins are almost too pretty to wipe your messes with.
$5
7. Pumpkin Ceramic Pie Dish
Bake your tasty desserts in these sturdy pie dishes and serve them straight from your oven for beautiful presentation.
$30
8. Falling Leaf Napkin Ring
If you prefer fabric napkins over paper, these bronze accents are the perfect fall addition to your beautiful meal.
$3
9. Feather Velvet Placemats
Place your mouthwatering entrees on these chic velvet placemats. The layered feathers will add a nature-inspired accent to your spread.
$10 (Originally $13)
10. Turkey Trivet
Place these cute yet practical trivets under your delectable turkey dishes for a unique touch.
$17
11. Pinecone Candle
Adorn any surface with these cozy, nature-friendly candles to warm up your home for the holidays.
$11 (Originally $15)
12. Thankful Turkey Centerpiece
Festive and adorable, this DIY turkey decoration will brighten up your home whether it’s hung up as a wreath or displayed as a centerpiece. For a fun post-meal activity, your guests can write what they’re thankful for on the colorful feathers.
$25