Done! Our 9 Favorite Holiday Cards This Season

Online cards only get more beautiful every year. The choices have multiplied exponentially, making it somewhat dizzying to make a selection. So we took it upon ourselves to curate a handful that looked especially fab so you don’t have to scroll through the endless possibilities—just the ones that are InStyle-editor approved.
-
1. Foil-Stamped Card
We love the simplicity and elegance of this Jessica Alba-designed paper card, and the foil printing which has become the stationary detail of the season.
Holiday card, Jessica Alba for Baby2Baby, from $35/set of 10; tinyprints.com.
-
2. Botanical Lace Card
From the new collaboration with the hyper-talented illustrator and artist Anna Bond of Rifle Paper Co, this option (available online or in paper), makes a beautiful photo the star of the design. The flip side of the card has a sweet black and white flourish, repeated in the cherry red envelope liner, giving the whole package a bespoke quality.
Holiday card, Rilfe Paper Co., from $3; paperlesspost.com
-
3. Midnight Wreath Card
If you love a garland motif but would prefer to skip the photo, this design (available online or in paper), also from Anna Bond of Rifle Paper, is super chic, and the envelope liner is midnight blue with a dreamy sprinkling of little gold stars—reason enough to spring for it.
Holiday card, Rifle Paper Co., from $3; paperlesspost.com
-
4. Line Dance Card
This paper design has a midcentury modern feeling, and the color combos can be gently tweaked in the most subtle way. Everyone who opens this envelope will want to pin it to their wall.
Holiday card, Yours Madly, from $60/set of 25; minted.com
-
5. Foil Card
More glorious gold foil! The overlay of sparkling text over a black and white photo looks so graphic and clean on a thick piece of card stock.
Foil Holiday card, Paper Culture, $35/set of 10; paperculture.com.
-
6. Circle of Love Card
Your card becomes a keepsake with this particular paper design, and the ability to create a collage offers flexibility. You get bonus points for swapping out the ribbon that comes with and using a piece of red suede cord or vintage ribbon instead.
Holiday card, Float Paperie, $4; shutterfly.com
-
7. Modern Cheer Card
This flat or folded card with a deep teal design looks modern, velvety and rich.
Holiday card, Paper Dahlia, from $60/set of 25; minted.com.
-
8. Tree of Life Card
Bernard Maisner is a master calligrapher who creates the most divine compositions. His original pieces are a fortune, but the geniuses at Paperless Post were so clever to commission him to create something more affordable. Now more of us can swoon over his swirly, lyrical creations. Available online or in paper.
Holiday card, Bernard Maisner, from $3; paperlesspost.com
-
9. Gold Card
InStyle has had a long love affair with interior designer and over-the-top stylish tastemaker Kelly Wearstler. This design, in online or paper, is pure Kelly, exuberant, opulent, unusual, headturning—all in one envelope!
Digital photo card, Kelly Wearstler, from $3; paperlesspost.com.