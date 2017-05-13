12 Desk Knickknacks That Won’t Annoy Your Boss

Your desk is practically your second home (a home that pays you). So why not make it cozy and fun?
The way your workspace is decorated can reveal a lot about your personality. Whether you have family photos or little knickknacks from a vacation on display, there’s plenty to decode based on trinkets you choose. Just remember to keep it semi-toned down, so your co-workers don’t get a headache every time they glance over. My desk, for instance, has a bit of everything, including a repurposed Diptyque candle jar that's now housing my succulents and a framed calligraphy print that reads “Woof,” which perfectly captures my sarcastic and sassy humor (and is on par with my overarching design aesthetic, which is v. important, amirite?)
VIDEO: How to Chic Up Your Desk Like a French Boss Lady
If you’re in need of a desk-lift yourself, here are 12 non-offensive items that are worth adding to your cube, stat.
1. Pencil Cup
Your pens will be very content in this handcrafted steel cup.
CB2 | $13
2. Energy Stones
For the energy-inclined people out there, these charged stones are going to keep away all bad juju in your office.
Goop | $85
3. Leather Catchall
If your office building is like mine, I have to carry my ID to get anywhere. This monogram-able catchall is a very chic keeper of all your loose bits.
Mark and Graham | $49 to $115
4. Artsy Toy
Release your inner muse. This Andy Warhol doll is very inspiring and cute.
KidRobot | $200
5. Memo Pad
Find a modern writing pad to jot down ideas and messages on, like this contemporary memo block.
The Container Store | $10
6. Art Book
A must-have for your library, this Richard Avedon book is filled with photographs that are full of life!
Amazon | $65
7. Coasters
Everyone loves a coaster. Say goodbye to your iced coffee cup rings.
West Elm | $24/Set of 4
8. Phone Charger
This is one of the most durable and chicest power cords out there.
Barneys New York | $60
9. Dinosaur Planter
This dinosaur planter takes me back to my childhood and the color just brightens up my day.
Nordstrom | $34
10. Scented Candle
One of my best-kept secrets, this candle instantly transports me to my happy place. Laying out by the pool in Miami with a cocktail in hand.
The Shop at The Standard | $45
11. Water Bottle
This sleek water bottle will change your intake of water for the better.
Nordstrom | $25 to $45
12. Statement Piece
Even though this custom handmade calligraphy piece says "woof," it basically has me written all over it.
Etsy | $6