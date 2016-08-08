10 Chic Desk Accessories to Beautify Your Workspace

In the adult world, the only time you might splurge on a new set of desk accessories is if you start a new job or renovate a home office. But if you, like us, miss the summer ritual of your school years, when you would buy a fresh set of new supplies at the stationary store, carefully checking off each and every item (one red pen, two black pens, one three-ring binder...) then this buying guide is just for you. Here’s a roundup of good-looking, functional tools that will energize your workspace, making it a happy place to come to each morning. We warn you though—these beauties may incite some serious office envy.
-
1. beyond object
This sleek tape dispenser and pencil sharpener from the minimalist brand Beyond Object resemble works of art more than functional office tools. Bonus: these beautiful pieces will encourage you to keep your workspace clutter-free so they can really shine.
Tape dispenser, $110; aplusrstore.com. Pencil sharpener, $80; aplusrstore.com.
-
2. Poketo
If you consider yourself somewhat of a writing utensil connoisseur, you’ll flip for the unique and colorful options at Poketo. Plus, they’re so recognizable, your colleagues wouldn't dare try to steal them from your desk.
Colorblock pens, $5 each; poketo.com.
-
3. Good Thing
We all peek at the mirror throughout the day to make sure our hair is in place, makeup is in tact, and we're not about to walk into a meeting with food in our teeth. This svelte metal sheet, available in silver and copper, is as much a functioning reflective surface as it is a piece of decor.
Easy mirror, from $24; supergoodthing.com.
-
4. Nate Berkus
Season after season, Nate Berkus’s seasonal collections for Target never disappoints, and this one is no different. With more office accessories than even before, there’s enough to organize your work space, and give it a cohesive look. With the brand’s affordable prices, there’s no reason not to add everything to your shopping cart.
Clockwise from top left: Letter opener, $8; target.com. Hanging folders, $13; target.com. Desktop organizer, $15; target.com. Stapler, $16; target.com.
-
5. Tom Dixon
Feeling the copper trend these days? Tom Dixon’s super modern pieces are a cut above the rest. This small glimpse of the angular stapler and tape dispenser is just a peek into the treasure trove of metal supplies—from bookmarks to pens—that any design junkie will fawn over.
Cube stapler, $75; tomdixon.net. Cube dispenser, $95; tomdixon.net.
-
6. HAY
With pieces as visual and practical as these, there’s no reason to banish paper clips and push pins from your desk top. And if you’re using them regularly, you’ll be relieved to not have to open a drawer every time you need one.
Magnetic tower, $28; momastore.org. Cork cone, $18; momastore.org.
-
7. Anthropologie
This super-sleek brass organizer not only allows you to separate your writing utensils from your rulers and scissors, but there’s also enough room for you to separate your Sharpies from your pens, or your pencils from your highlighters.
Pencil holder, $48; anthropologie.com.
-
8. POPPIN
Many people nowadays don't have the luxury of a large work station. This desk stand keeps your monitor elevated so that you can tuck supplies, your laptop, or your keyboard when you’re not using it, underneath.
Desktop shelf, $99; poppin.com.
-
9. Souda
For the super-minimalist, a business card and pen holder that keeps only three writing tools are all they need—and want—to have at their sparse workstation.
Business card holder, $18; soudasouda.com. Pen brick, $24; soudasouda.com.
-
10. Three By Three
This dry erase writing pad keeps notes nice and tidy on one reusable surface. The best part is that you can start with a clean slate every day—literally.
To-do board, $14; threebythree.com.