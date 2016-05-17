9 Chic Bike Accessories to Help You Celebrate National Bike Month

A few weeks ago, we shared some of the best hamburgers across the country in honor of National Burger Month. But did you know it’s also National Bike Month? Established in 1956, the month-long celebration is intended to promote the benefits of pedaling and to encourage others to hop on the saddle. Whether you’re a bicycle veteran or new to a two-wheeler, keep reading for a list of handy and adorable accessories for your noble steed.
1. Bicycle
To begin, you’ll need a shiny new bike (or perhaps an upgrade, if you’ve been pedaling the pavement for some time). Shinola Detroit is known for its funky, sleek frames—we love the Bixby, which features an American-made steel frame and fork designed for comfort, utility, and smooth urban riding, in dry or wet conditions.
Available at shinola.com | $1,950
4. Liner
For the gal on the go, this cute cotton tote makes for an ideal basket liner. Once you hop off your bike, simply take the bag with you and be on your way.
Available at electrabike.com | $25
5. Satchel
No room for a basket? Try a sturdy canvas bag that hooks onto the bike’s frame. This one from Linus comes with a padded sleeve for computers, a zip closure, and can be worn as a messenger bag.
Available at linusbike.com | $95
6. Cup Holder
Take your morning cup of joe on the road using one of these modern steel designs.
Available at tokyobikenyc.com | $39
7. Bell
Made with premium brass and stainless steel, the Sprucycle Bell is both elegant and powerfully loud.
Available at spurcycle.com | $49
8. Phone Mount
If you’re like us and enjoy jamming out to Beyoncé while you ride, create easy listening access by mounting your phone to your bike handles using this water-resistant case with an anti-glare screen. Even rain can’t stop you from getting your #Lemonade on.
Available at urbanoutfitters.com | $26
