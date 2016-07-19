These Are the Summer Kitchen Gadgets Chefs Can't Live Without

We're well into July, which means you've likely come close to perfecting those grilled veggie skewers, refreshing cocktails, and delicious fruit pies—but it's never too late to try your hand at a new technique or tool. To help you make the most of warm-weather cooking and entertaining, we've tapped a few chefs from across the country to answer the question, “What's your must-have kitchen gadget this summer?" Read on below for their answers.
1. Microplane
"My must-have gadget is my microplane. Great for zesting citrus and turning hard cheese into feathery ribbons."—Matt Hyland, chef at Brooklyn pizzeria Emily
$14; amazon.com
2. Smoker
"My favorite gadget is a smoker. Nothing like a little smoked meat in the summer!"—Yvan Lemoine, executive chef at New York's Union Fare
$299; amazon.com
3. Mortar and Pestle
"I like to go old school—primitive style before there was school—with a mortar and pestle. It is amazingly versatile. From salsa verde to pesto or marinades, the flavors you develop with it cannot be replicated with any food processor."—Antonio Mora, chef at Quality Meats in New York
$20; target.com
4. Egg Topper
"I've been taking advantage of the longer days (and great weather) and getting up early to eat breakfast on my back porch, so an egg topper has become an indispensable tool to enjoy soft boiled eggs. This device makes a clean cut, and professionally, I've been baking flan in cut, cleaned shells for events, which makes a beautiful presentation."—Bruce Kalman, chef at Union and Knead & Co. Pasta Bar + Market
$24; williams-sonoma.com
5. Oyster Shucker
"My must-have summer gadget would definitely be a great oyster shucker, because there’s nothing better than super-cold oysters on a nice summer evening with a glass of rosé! I have a great one by Thérias et l’Econome."—Greg Bernhardt, chef at Paley in Los Angeles
$30; epicedge.com
6. Joule
"I love the Joule sous-vide stick. You can set it in a pot and sous-vide outside while grilling. Their iPhone app is great because it takes the guess work out."—Dimitri Moshovitis, chef at Cava Mezze in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, and Cava Grill in D.C., Los Angeles, Maryland, and New York
$229; chefsteps.com
7. Fireplace Bellow
"The summer tool I turn to is a fireplace bellow for the charcoal grill."—Marc Meyer, chef at Cookshop, Hundred Acres, Vic’s, and Rosie’s, all in New York
$15; acehardware.com