These Are the Summer Kitchen Gadgets Chefs Can't Live Without

We're well into July, which means you've likely come close to perfecting those grilled veggie skewers, refreshing cocktails, and delicious fruit pies—but it's never too late to try your hand at a new technique or tool. To help you make the most of warm-weather cooking and entertaining, we've tapped a few chefs from across the country to answer the question, “What's your must-have kitchen gadget this summer?" Read on below for their answers.