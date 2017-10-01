11 Subscription Boxes That Give Back

You can get almost anything in a subscription box these days. From books to wine, you name it and you can have it delivered to your door automatically each month. The entire process is truly a gift.
What you may not have known is there are a number of subscription boxes that will not only mail you swag each month, but will then go on and support a cause or charity with your purchase. You can support a number of issues, including women's education, artisans, fighting hunger, and so much more.
VIDEO: 5 Healthy Subscription Boxes to Give as Gifts
Feel great about the next subscription service you sign up for and choose one of the below to give back to a great cause. You can feel even better next time you rip open that box and dig into your new goodies!
-
1. Anchor of Hope
The Anchor of Hope service is a subscription box filled with hand-made items made by refugees and survivors of human trafficking. Each box includes 2 to 4 handmade pieces of jewelry, accessories, ceramics and more, and includes information about the artisan that created the goods and whom the money will directly be going to. In addition, each Anchor of Hope box (from $34/month) includes gift tags so you can either keep the goodies for yourself, or give them as a present!
-
2. Love with Food
Avoid all future snack attacks with the Love with Food subscription box. For as little as $8 a month, the company will send you a box full of organic, all-natural or gluten-free snacks. After that, you can go on their site to purchase more of what you tried and (inevitably) loved. On top of that, Love with Food donates a portion of the proceeds to help fight childhood hunger in the US and around the world. They donate to organizations like Feeding America and The Global Food Banking Network. So not only can you snack, but you can feel great while doing it.
-
3. Get Wagging
This adorable subscription service has a simple but impactful mission. Deemed "the collar with two lives" box, this service delivers a fun and seasonal collar for your pup each month in exchange for the previous month's gently used collar. Your pup's gently-used collar can be mailed back to Get Wagging with a prepaid return package, to make a difference and provide a basic need for a rescue dog. The designs are unique, the shipping is free, and for $15 a month, both you AND your dog can give back to a shelter pet. It's pawesome!
-
4. GlobeIn
GlobeIn sends creative Artisan Boxes that include handcrafted products from global artists and is based around a theme each month. With each care package (from $35/month), not only do you get cultural products that will instantly make you feel well-traveled, but you will give these artisans a global audience and help them with their daily challenges. For example, their "Cozy"-themed box helped employ 85,000 farmers in Ghana, provided 840 hours of flexible employment for 12 artisans in Thailand, and provided the equivalent of a full year of employment for 6 workers. The numbers don't lie, and the products are too beautiful to resist.
-
5. Society Socks
Society Socks is a unique subscription service that originated from the fact that socks are the least donated and most needed clothing items in homeless shelters. For only $16 a month, the company will send you two pairs of funky, unique socks and for each pair you receive, a pair is donated to a homeless shelter. While Society Socks currently focuses on men's socks, they are expanding quickly and making a huge difference! This service is the perfect gift for Father's Day or as a birthday present for the man in your life.
-
6. CauseBox
CAUSEBOX is a quarterly subscription service that sends a curated box of 5 to 7 products and brands that are doing amazing things for the world, such as empowering women, providing jobs, meals, education, clean water, and so much more. Their mission is to shape people's shopping habits in a positive way and magnify the impact that socially conscious companies are capable of. For $55 a quarter, you get a box of products that range from fashion items and accessories to beauty products and stationery. Aside from receiving awesome products, the CAUSEBOX will turn you on to wonderful brands with charitable missions. It's a win-win!
-
7. The Wordy Traveler
The Wordy Traveler is the perfect book service for Wanderlusts! Each quarter, the company sends a curated box (from $50) that will transport you to amazing destinations through books, ethically-sourced tea, and a limited-edition fine art print. A portion of the proceeds from every box will be given to help educate women and girls across the world. You can now reach peak-hygge while helping those in need.
-
8. MissionCute
Described as a "warm hug delivered monthly," MissionCute is a beautiful box filled with everything from cute stationery, stylish tote bags, beauty products, and more! For as little as $20 a month, you receive a surprise box filled with goodies, and MissionCute donates 50% of their monthly net proceeds to a different nonprofit organization. Giving back is très chic!
-
9. Kali
Kali is a monthly service that sends a monthly or bi-monthly box (from $20/box) filled with organic female products including tampons, pads, wipettes, and period pampering products. The company's mission is to empower women by spreading awareness on why you should choose organic when it comes to feminine hygiene products. In addition, Kali donates $1 for every box sold to Girl Up, the adolescent empowerment campaign of the United Nation’s Foundation. Not only will you forever have a stash of tampons on hand, but you'll be making a major difference in girls' lives!
-
10. Little Loving Hands
Perhaps the most adorable charitable subscription service of them all, Little Loving Hands ($25/month) gets kids involved in giving back! Every month the company spotlights a new organization and craft and sends over all the materials and inspiration for kids to create, learn, and donate to a worthy cause. Your little one will receive all the craft supplies to create an item that will be donated using a pre-paid return shipping envelope. On top of that, there is educational material in each box explaining why, how, and who they are helping, as well as a thank-you button and certificate of achievement. You're never too young to get involved!
-
11. Love Goodly
Love Goodly is a cruelty-free, eco, and vegan subscription box that will send a lovely mix of beauty, wellness and lifestyle products to your doorstep every other month. Not only will you be living a healthier, cruelty-free lifestyle by signing up for the Love Goodly box, but every purchase always supports a cause including Farm Sanctuary and Cure Cervical Cancer.