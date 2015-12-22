In the past year, some our favorite actresses, singers, TV hosts, and models have added lifestyle guru to their job descriptions, cementing their roles as the new Martha Stewarts. Their blogs have not only become great sources for recipes, home décor tips, and product recommendations (which have proved especially useful this holiday season)—they offer an intimate, behind-the-scenes peek into their lives. Below, a list of some of the more recently anointed lifestyle experts.
1. Tiffani Thiessen
With individual sections for food, crafts, home décor, and party hosting, Tiffani Thiessen’s eponymous blog is a one-stop shop for all things lifestyle. The former star of hit shows 90210 and Saved by the Bell provides beautiful photos and simple instructions for kid-friendly projects like homemade ice cream and DIY Tic Tac Toe.
2. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle brand Draper James, named after her grandparents Dorothea Draper and William James, embodies the actress’s Southern charm. For elegant stocking stuffers, take a look at the line’s custom Mint Julep cups and adorable leather key fobs.
3. Sarah Michelle Gellar
The mother of two and former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star is a whiz in the kitchen. Not only is her Instagram account filled with snaps of her cooking creations, but Gellar also co-founded Foodstirs, a site brimming with delicious recipes and curated kits for easy at-home baking.
4. Shay Mitchell
The Pretty Little Liars star’s lifestyle blog Amore & Vita covers everything from friendship tips to book recommendations. Mitchell, whose specific passions include fashion, beauty, and wanderlust-ing, runs the site with her bestie Michaela Blaney, with whom she also wrote a novel titled Bliss ($16; amazon.com).
5. Haylie Duff
While actress and singer Haylie Duff’s blog The Real Girl’s Kitchen offers up comfort food recipes like Rustin Vanilla Bourbon Bread Pudding and Slow Cooker Spinach and Artichoke Dip, the site is also home to new-mom tips and craft tutorials. Looking for a last-minute gift-wrapping technique? Duff can help!
6. Molly Sims
Who wouldn’t want to take beauty and fashion advice from model Molly Sims? The former model's blog will teach you how to achieve her enviable beach waves and the perfect holiday party outfit, amongst hundreds of other tips for keeping yourself (and your home) looking tip-top.
7. Ellen DeGeneres
TV show host Ellen DeGeneres is known for bringing the laughs with her epic dance moves and hilarious celeb interviews. But did you know that she is also an interior design and fashion afficionado? Her lifestyle brand ED features beautiful home décor, like these handmade tumblers, and simple, chic apparel, such as these classic button-down blouses (very Ellen).
8. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen’s cooking blog, So Delushious, features crowd-pleasing recipes like these Thyme-Butter Roasted Mushrooms and Cornmeal Biscuits with Honey Butter. The soon-to-be mama even has a cookbook, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat ($18; amazon.com) coming out in February. Our calendar is marked.
9. Lo Bosworth
Former Hills star Lo Bosworth covers all things beauty, fashion, food, and home on her new blog, The Lo Down. And her Holiday Gift Guide is conveniently organized into categories for the various loved ones in your life. Thinking a bit further into the future? Check out this guide to getting healthy in the New Year.