8 Celebrity-Approved Workout Classes to Try in 2017

It’s hard to motivate yourself to work out—especially in the dead of winter. If you need a healthy dose of #fitspo, look no further than stars like Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid, who frequently take to Instagram to document their respective exercise regimens—most of which are available to the public. Ahead of your New Year’s resolutions, consider switching up your regular routine with any of the classes listed below. You might bump into a familiar face or two.
VIDEO: Fitness Trainers Reveal What They Never Eat Before and After a Workout
-
1. Dog Pound
Fans: Karlie Kloss, Adriana Lima, Martha Hunt
What you’ll get: Each one-hour session is packed with high intensity cardio that’ll make you sweat from head to toe. For the advanced fitness fanatics, try Dog Pound’s signature Machine Gun workout, which combines yoga, resistance training, cardio, ballet, and core strengthening into a 700 calorie-burning session.
1 Renwick Street, New York; thedogpound.com
-
2. Ballet Beautiful
Fans: Doutzen Kroes, Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge, Miranda Kerr
What you’ll get: A high-energy, ballet-inspired alternative to sweaty gym sessions. The one-hour small group sessions incorporate barre exercises, cardio, and mat work to sculpt your legs, butt, abs, arms, and other muscles you didn’t even know you had.
98 Greene St, New York; balletbeautiful.com
-
3. Dancebody
Fan: Julianne Hough
What you’ll get: An intense dance-cardio workout that shapes, elongates, and strengthens muscles. Perfect for people of all fitness levels who want serious sculpting without high impact cardio.
380 Broadway, New York; dancebody.com
-
4. SoulCycle
Fans: Lea Michele, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Alessandra Ambrosio
What you’ll get: A jam-packed 45 minutes of high-intensity cardio, strength training, and choreographed exercises that will burn up to 700 calories per session.
Multiple locations; soul-cycle.com
-
5. Pop Physique
Fans: Brie Larson, Diane Kruger, Mindy Kaling, Tessa Thompson
What you’ll get: A fun one-hour class inspired by ballet barre techniques, pilates, and ‘80s aerobics.
Multiple locations; popphysique.com
-
6. Gotham Gym
Fans: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid
What you’ll get: An hour-long workout that will burn between 400-800 calories, depending on the intensity of the class. Beginners can learn boxing fundamentals like proper footwork, punching technique, and defense.
600 Washington Street, New York; gothamgymnyc.com
-
7. New York Pilates
Fans: Emma Roberts, Hannah Bronfman
What you’ll get: A 55-minute session comprised of classic pilates choreography and contemporary techniques to improve your posture, flexibility, and core strength in addition to toning your abs, arms, and butt.
Multiple locations; newyorkpilates.com
-
8. Brooklyn Strength
Fan: Jemima Kirke
What you’ll get: Fifty-minute classes grounded in pilates fundamentals with options to explore more advanced sequences. Increase your core strength and flexibility with cardio intervals, springboards, weight training, and more in a body positive atmosphere.
14 Columbia Place, Brooklyn; brooklynstrength.com