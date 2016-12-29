Health & Fitness

8 Celebrity-Approved Workout Classes to Try in 2017

8 Celebrity-Approved Workout Classes to Try in 2017
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage (2); Steve Granitz/WireImage; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
December 29, 2016 @ 9:45 AM
by: Arianna Friedman

It’s hard to motivate yourself to work out—especially in the dead of winter. If you need a healthy dose of #fitspo, look no further than stars like Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid, who frequently take to Instagram to document their respective exercise regimens—most of which are available to the public. Ahead of your New Years resolutions, consider switching up your regular routine with any of the classes listed below. You might bump into a familiar face or two.

VIDEO: Fitness Trainers Reveal What They Never Eat Before and After a Workout

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top