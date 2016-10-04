19 Pink Products That Benefit Breast Cancer Research

If you’re looking for a noble reason to spend some dough, we’ve got one for you. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and chances are, you know at least a person or two who have been affected by the crippling disease. To show your support for those who need it, make sure you hug them a little tighter and pamper them with a special gift. These rosy picks are not only stylish, but support the fight against breast cancer by donating at least 20 percentof the proceeds from each sale towards research and awareness.
From eye-catching studs for the fashion forward to an ice cream maker for the aspiring home cook, you’ll find something that suits every personality and mood. Pretty and powerful? We’ll take two!
-
1. ARCHIPELAGO BOTANICALS CANDLE
Bliss out with a fragrant blend of pink grapefruit, cassis, and bergamot. Fifty percent of all sales will go to Breast Cancer Angels, an organization that helps provide patients with medicine and basic necessities while undergoing treatment.
Available at Archipelago Botanicals | $20
-
2. ALISON LOU EARRINGS
These petite pink single earrings add charm to your weekend look—and 20 percent of proceeds will benefit the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Available at Alison Lou | $350 each
-
3. NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS
Hit the pavement with purpose in a pair of special-edition sneaks with midsole cushioning for long-lasting comfort. A minimum donation of $500,000 from New Balance's annual sales will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Available at New Balance | $110
-
4. PABLO LAMP
An eye-catching graphic lamp in a bright shade gives a modern glow to any room. Twenty percent of proceeds will benefit the BCRF.
Available at Horne | $135
-
5. STELLA AND DOT BRACELET
Add some sparkle to your #armparty with a dainty silver and rose gold braided design. All proceeds will benefit Bright Pink, a nonprofit focusing on preventing and detecting cancer at a young age.
Stella & Dot available at Stella & Dot | $19
-
6. CUISINART FROZEN ICE CREAM MAKER
With its unique mixing paddle, this ice cream maker can whip up frozen goodies in just 20 minutes or less. Cuisinart donates a minimum of $32,500 to the BCRF each year.
Available at Amazon | $62
-
7. DONALD ROBERTSON SWEATSHIRT
Up your athleisure game with a printed sweatshirt designed by artist Donald Robertson. $15 from each sale will benefit the BCRF.
Available at Bloomingdale's | $40
-
8. LUX/EROS CERAMIC BOWL
Punk meets princess with these chic ceramic bowls, good for holding a scoop of ice cream or even small jewelry. The Keep a Breast Foundation will get 20% of the proceeds.
Available at Lux/Eros | $95 each
-
9. PURE CYCLES DUXBURY BIKE
Cruise through town with a petal pink pusher! The Susan G. Komen Foundation will receive 20 percent from each sale.
Available at Pure Cycles | $299
-
10. WHITE AND WARREN CASHMERE SOCKS
Slip your tired toes into some luxuriously soft cashmere socks. Twenty percent of net proceeds will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Greater New York City Foundation.
White + Warren available at White + Warren | $50
-
11. LANDS’ END TOTE
When you personalize any Lands' End product with an embroidered monogram, heart, or ribbon in pink thread, the BCRF will receive $4.50 of the $6 customizing cost.
Lands' End available at Lands' End | $38 (Medium)
-
12. TORY BURCH SCARF
A lightweight shawl in fashion's of-the-moment color keeps you cozy without weighing you down. Tory Burch will donate 20 percent of each purchase to the BCRF.
Tory Burch available at Tory Burch | $225
-
13. Ralph Lauren Tank
Break a sweat in this racerback tank that comes in a slimming black with bright pink accents. At least 25 percent of the retail price will be directed to the Pink Pony Fund of The Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation which supports programs for education, research, treatment, patient navigation, and prevention.
Polo by Ralph Lauren available at Ralph Lauren | $78
-
14. STELLA McCARTNEY DOUBLE MASTECTOMY BRA
Recover more comfortably—and stylishly—with this soft post double mastectomy compression bra from fashion powerhouse Stella McCartney. One hundred percent of the proceeds from each sale benefits the Hello Beautiful Foundation.
Stella McCartney, Net A Porter available at Net-A-Porter | $140
-
15. MOUTH HIBISCUS COCKTAIL MIXER
Cheers at your next event with this refreshing grapefruit and hibiscus mix that will grant you gourmet cocktails in a snap. The Young Survivors coalition will receive 20 percent of each sale.
Available at MOUTH | $18/16 ounces
-
16. VIMMIA Leggings
A whopping 50 percent of proceeds from the sale of each of these stylish leggings benefit breast cancer research and treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
VIMMIA available at VIMMIA | $143
-
17. PERVERSE SLAY SUNNIES
With each purchase of these selfie-friendly sunnies, 20 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation for the entire month of October. Enter the code "BCA2016" at checkout.
Available at Amazon | $32
-
18. RED VELVET CUPCAKE BAKING KIT
Bake these delectable cupcakes with Red Velvet’s baking kit. They measure the ingredients for you and deliver them to your door, and all you have to do are the fun parts: Mix, bake and eat. Twenty percent of the proceeds will be donated to Bright Pink.
Available at Red Velvet | $28
-
19. SUGAR PAPER NOTEBOOK
Take note that with every purchase of this pretty in pink notebook, 20 percent is donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Sugar Paper available at Sugar Paper | $18