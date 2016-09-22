Take a Look Back at Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Shared Real Estate Properties

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt set the world aflame 12 years ago with their passionate romance. They were everything America could ever yearn for in a Hollywood power couple: wealthy, famous, and so incredibly photogenic.
Earlier this week, news of their divorce caught everyone off guard—including Chrissy Teigen. After all, the world-famous family shared much in their years together, namely six children (Maddox Chivan, 15; Pax Thien, 12; Zahara Marley, 11; Shiloh Nouvel, 10; and 8-year-old twins Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon)—not to mention the international vacations, creative projects, and shared homes.
Jolie and Pitt's real estate portfolio includes at least four homes together, according to Trulia—a chateau in France, a compound in L.A., a New Orleans mansion, and a New York City apartment in the Waldorf-Astoria Towers. Additional properties include a beachside home in Santa Barbara, Calif., a sprawling estate in South West London, and a villa in Majorca, Spain. Under the assumption that Brangelina doesn’t buy cheap, there’s a fortune’s worth of shared earnings poured into the pair’s homes.
Scroll through below to mourn the loss of America’s golden couple and take a peek at the pair’s hottest properties.
1. LOS ANGELES COMPOUND
Brangelina’s homestead is (was, R.I.P.) their sprawling compound in L.A. Pitt purchased the initial property and 5,760-square-foot home in 1994, long before “Brangelina” had been coined. Pre-Jolie, Pitt added two additional homes to the Los Feliz property, one in 1996 and the next in 1998. In 2008 and 2009, Brangelina added two more buildings to the compound—a $1.27 million one-bedroom home and an additional 3,232-square-foot house. One more addition and every member of the Jolie-Pitt brood would have their very own home on the property.
2. FRENCH CHATEAU
Arguably the most impressive of Brangelina’s real estate findings is Chateau Miraval, a 1,200-acre, 35-room villa in Correns, France. The sprawling $60 million estate has been a Jolie-Pitt family mainstay since 2008, and even served as the tasteful locale of their 2014 wedding. Sadly, not even a castle in the French countryside could revive Brangelina’s union—village locals told PEOPLE that Jolie hasn’t been spotted on site in over a year.
3. NEW YORK CITY APARTMENT
The couple purchased their Manhattan apartment in the security-heavy Waldorf-Astoria Towers back in 2007, when the pair didn’t have quite so many children to house—though something tells us the N.Y.C. pad has plenty of square footage.
4. NEW ORLEANS HOME
In late 2006, Brad and Angie bought a five-bedroom 1830s mansion in New Orleans’ French Quarter. The Southern home includes a two-story guest home that once housed the couple’s friend, fellow actor Jonah Hill. Last year, Pitt and Jolie put the home on the market for a cool $6.5 million, telling the press that they weren’t leaving New Orleans, just looking for something "more off the beaten path." More than a year later, the estate is still on the market, though its asking price has dropped to $5.65 million.
5. LONDON DIGS
Earlier this year, Brad and Angie reportedly rented a regal eight-bedroom mansion in Surrey, a stone’s throw from the River Thames. As far as we can tell, the property remains a rental, so the home won’t serve as fodder for any messy legal proceedings. For $21,000 a month, Brangelina’s home away from home could be yours!
6. SPANISH GETAWAY
According to TODAY, Brad and Angie invested in beachside property in Majorca, Spain, this past June. The eight-bedroom home overlooking the Balearic Sea was purchased for $2.65 million euros. Reportedly, the Spanish villa was used to accommodate Pitt while he shot on location for upcoming World War II drama, Allied.