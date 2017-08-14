10 Strengthening Bodyweight Exercises From the Creator of Workout App Movr

Here's a game-changing tidbit: Download Movr, the app that gives you a "personal trainer in your pocket" by providing a customizable exercise program all from your phone. Here's another: Aaron de Jong, Movr's creator (and a Lululemon Ambassador, might we add) is giving us an inside peek at the app by showing us 10 strengthening bodyweight moves that'll rev us up for any and every training program. Scroll through below and try the strengthening moves—no equipment required!
1. Hinge YTLW's
Stand tall with feet hip width apart and take a bow. Keep your spine long by pushing your butt back and chest forward. Reach your arms in YTWL pattern. Repeat!
2. Dead Bug
Lie on your back with your arms and legs in the air. Push your ribs into the ground and relax your neck. With an inhale, extend your left hand and right leg as far away from one another as possible. Exhale back to center and alternate sides. Remember: Hips shouldn't move!
3. 90/90 Stretch
Lay on your left side with your right knee on the floor and above your hips. Reach your right hand back to the wall behind you and keep your left knee on the floor. In this open position, fully relax your breath and sink your torso into the floor.
4. Forward Lunge
Stand as tall as you can with your hands at chest and squeeze your glutes. Step your right leg forward while lowering your left knee towards the floor. Push your right foot through the floor and stand tall.
5. World's Greatest Stretch
From a plank position, bring your right foot to the outside of your right hand. Push down through your left hand and reach your right hand up to the sky, eyes follow. Alternate sides after each full breath.
6. Alligator Breath
How to: Come into a kneeling position and sit as tall as comfortable. Put your right hand on your back and left hand on your heart. Inhale to expand both hands, exhale to bring them closer. Repeat.
7. Bear Crawl Heel Push
On your hands and knees, lift knees one inch off the ground. With a tight core, exhale to push your right leg as far back behind you as possible. Alternate by placing your right food on the floor and kicking your left foot back.
8. Pike Arch
Start in a downward dog position and push your hips up to the sky with an exhale. As you inhale, drop your hips to the ground and push your chest forward. Walk your hands back to a deep squat and repeat.
9. Curtsy Lunge
Stand very tall with your hands at your chest. Step your left leg behind your right heel and drop it towards the floor. Push your right foot through floor and stand tall. It’s a curtsy!
10. Glute Bridge
Lay on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Push your lower back into the floor and squeeze your glutes. With an exhale, lift your hips as high off the ground as possible and hold.