10 Strengthening Bodyweight Exercises From the Creator of Workout App Movr

Here's a game-changing tidbit: Download Movr, the app that gives you a "personal trainer in your pocket" by providing a customizable exercise program all from your phone. Here's another: Aaron de Jong, Movr's creator (and a Lululemon Ambassador, might we add) is giving us an inside peek at the app by showing us 10 strengthening bodyweight moves that'll rev us up for any and every training program. Scroll through below and try the strengthening moves—no equipment required!

VIDEO: Easy Arm Exercises to Try Now

RELATED: Pro Surfer Malia Manuel on the Must-Haves That Keep Her Going