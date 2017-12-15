The Best Planners to Help You Start the New Year Off Right

The best planners of 2018 are just ahead. But before we get into that, can we please make a promise to really put our agendas to use in the new year? You might not remember to pick it up every-single day, but let's at least make an effort to write things down say once a week (baby steps, people).
Sure, that note app on your phone is totally convenient, but there's something magical about grabbing a pen and seeing your ideas on actual paper. It's a habit that successful people swear by. Go ahead and try it for yourself after shopping some of the best planners for the new year below.
1. Kikki.K Time is Now Mini 365 Journal
Keep track of all of your brilliant ideas in a planner that's just as chic as you are.
$25
2. ban.do 2018 12-Month Planner
Gather all of your creative thoughts into one place and stay on track with a planner that also comes with cool stickers.
$20
3. 2018 May Designs Planner
Get serious about your future and plan each day with the chic calendar.
$13
4. Fringe Studio Get on My Level Large Agenda
Take control of your to-do list like a true boss with a tabbed agenda that breaks up each day.
$38
5. 2018 TF Publishing Planner
Keep those goals at the front of your mind by jotting them down in a tropical planner that will make you feel like you're on vacay even when your schedule gets hectic.
$17
6. Soft cover 2018 planner
Get a custom planner from Etsy to make sure all of your needs are covered in 2018.
$14
7. Kate Spade 12-Month Agenda
Own each day by organizing tasks into a chic planner like this one.
$40
8. Anthropologie Blush 2018 Planner
Stay on track during 2018 with a hardcover planner that will also look pretty while sitting on your desk.
$30