Life Changing Parenting Hacks From A Mom of 7

You know who loves a good hack? Everyone. You know who really loves a good hack, and oftentimes are the best innovators of them? Moms.

Vanessa Quigley, founder of Chatbooks and mother of 7—yes, 7!—children recently published a book chock-full of hacks for the modern parent. In Real Moms, Real Hacks: 107 Parent-Tested Tips + Tricks to Save You Time, Money, and Sanity ($10; amazon.com), you’ll find a bevy of helpful tips for everything from packing school lunches to getting your kids to brush their teeth. Some are her own ideas, and many are from fellow moms who, for lack of a better word, seem to have their sh*t together.

Quigley’s appreciation for shortcuts started at a young age, when, as a the oldest child of 12—and you thought 7 was a lot!—she witnessed her mom constantly find creative ways to get things done around the house. Case in point, this brilliant idea of turning a regular household chore into a game: “My mom would pour soapy water on the floor and give the kids rags to go to town—playing AND cleaning!,” she recalls.

Her company even started as a hack: “I knew I needed to get my photos out of my phone, but I didn’t have time for another project,” she says when she realized that her son had turned 5 and that she didn’t have a single printed photo of him. “That’s when I came up with the idea for Chatbooks. Every time you add 60 photos to social media or your camera roll favorites, you automatically get a new volume.”

This woman obviously knows how to get things done. Keep reading for more ingenious parenting hacks from Quigley’s book. And if you have some life-changing tips of your own, share them with Quigley on Twitter. Maybe you’ll be featured in the next edition.