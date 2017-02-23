11 Healthy Snack Swaps for All Your Favorite Indulgences

Yogurt has long been touted as an easy solution to breakfast and snacking on the go. But many traditional yogurts boast sugar counts in the teens and artificial colors and preservatives. Opt for cottage cheese with fruit mix-in instead. Cottage cheese on its own is an excellent source of protein (like 14 grams for a 1/2 cup excellent) and for very few calories. Muuna adds a fruit on the bottom component reminiscent of your favorite yogurts, but without any artificial ingredients and only nine grams of sugar per serving. Click here to find a store near you.