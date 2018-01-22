11 Editor-Approved Items That Will Transform Your New Year

Looking to sleep better? Eat healthier? Wake up on time? There's a tool for that! Given the vast amount of time our editors spend testing out the latest fashion, home, and beauty products, it only makes sense that we should ask them which ones they swear by and actually implement in their daily lives.

Their responses were nothing short of inspiring. Seriously, we can't wait to try out our beauty editor's favorite SPF or the camo workout bag with tons of pockets (yay, organization!). We're telling you: These are the grab-and-go products that our do-it-all editors actually use.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Keep scrolling for their personal accounts as to why these items are so great. By the end, you'll be armed with every tool necessary for a totally transformed New Year.