11 Editor-Approved Items That Will Transform Your New Year

Looking to sleep better? Eat healthier? Wake up on time? There's a tool for that! Given the vast amount of time our editors spend testing out the latest fashion, home, and beauty products, it only makes sense that we should ask them which ones they swear by and actually implement in their daily lives.
Their responses were nothing short of inspiring. Seriously, we can't wait to try out our beauty editor's favorite SPF or the camo workout bag with tons of pockets (yay, organization!). We're telling you: These are the grab-and-go products that our do-it-all editors actually use.
Keep scrolling for their personal accounts as to why these items are so great. By the end, you'll be armed with every tool necessary for a totally transformed New Year.
1. For Effortlessly Flawless Hair: Bumble and Bumble's "Don't Blow-It"
"When I don't have time (or am too lazy) to blow out my hair, I use Bumble and Bumble's "Don't Blow-It" to make it look like I did all the work, when really, I just combed in some creme into my damp hair. This product is seriously like magic—it doesn't leave any residue or make my hair greasy. When I air-dry without the product, my locks turn out weirdly wavy and dented, but with the product, my waves soften up a bit for a more blown-out look. It's a perfect on-the-go product, and the best solution for when blow-drying isn't an option. Plus everyone knows that adding heat isn't healthy for your hair, so if you do feel like you need to blow out your tresses on the daily, maybe switch out your blow-dryer a few times a week for this miracle-working creme." —Jane Asher, Digital Editorial Assistant
Available at sephora.com | $15
2. For Better Sleep: This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
"I’ve been using this pillow spray for a few weeks now, and I’m obsessed! The lavender oils make me relaxed and ready for a good night of sleep. I’ll spray this, light a candle, and have a cup of chamomile tea and my mind is instantly at ease before bed." —Rachel Crocetti, Digital Producer
Available at neimanmarcus.com | $28
3. For a Cleaner, Germ-Free Life: PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
"I’ve always been a bit of a germaphobe, but when I read an article that said your cell phone has more bacteria than a toilet seat, I panicked. So when I saw PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer, which was originally presented on Shark Tank, I had to have it. Although the name is a little misleading—there’s no actual "soap"— it does use UV lights to eliminate 99.9 percent of common household germs, such as staph, e. coli and salmonella. The first thing I do when I get home at night is put my phone in the device to get rid of all the germs it collected that day." —Lauren Kane, Site Producer
Available at bedbathandbeyond.com | $50
4. For A Great Carryall: Isaac Mizrahi Backpack
5. For Better Protected Skin: EltaMD SPF 40
"I have vowed to not do any more damage to my skin. Period. The best SPF on the market is from Elta MD. It contains zinc and smoothes on effortlessly under my makeup." —Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor
Available at dermstore.com | $27
6. For Pristine Accessories: Jewelry and Eyeglass Cleaner
"If you’re a jewelry lover like I am, this product will absolutely CHANGE your year, and maybe your life. OK, maybe not your life, but it’s pretty fabulous. Let’s face it. You’re never going to bring your jewelry into a boutique to get it cleaned. Who has that time? This little gadget cleans jewelry of any kind in seconds. It practically looks new. There’s nothing better than a once a month shine. Added value: It also cleans eyeglasses." —Ruthie Friedlander, Digital Site Director
Available at amazon.com | $28 (Originally $50)
7. For Organizing Your Workout Gear: MZ Wallace Tote
"It’s waterproof, so I never have to worry about my stuff getting soaked when it rains, and it’s SO easy to clean. It’s chic, so I often double it for my handbag when I go to the office with plans on stopping by the gym afterward. It has a ton of pockets, so I always have a spot for my jewelry and easy access to my credit cards. I have it in blue camo, and it’s a great accessory to all my workout clothes." —Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor
Available at saksfifthavenue.com | $215
8. For Clearing Breakouts Fast: Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
"Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion is a lifesaver for me in terms of skincare. Unfortunately, I still get a breakout every now and again, but with a dab of this product on the blemish, it disappears almost overnight. Crisis averted." —Olivia Bahou, Digital News Assistant
Available at nordstrom.com | $17
9. For Whippin' Up Healthy Recipes: The Vitamix
“Everyone raves about their Vitamix, and I’m no exception. This powerful blender is the best in its class, making light work of everything from frozen or fresh fruits and vegetables to nuts, ice, and more. This year, I’ll continue to buzz up batches of my favorite smoothies (fiber!) and throw them in to-go containers, so I don’t have any excuse to miss my daily greens.” —Hana Asbrink, Digital News Editor
Available at amazon.com | Starting at $550
10. For Better Sleep: Himalayan Salt Lamp
"I recently visited a friend and after seeing her Himalayan salt lamp, I immediately ordered this one from Amazon. Aside from providing the perfect late night bedroom lighting for winding down at the end of the day, the lamp purifies and cleanses the air from contaminants, like dust and pollen, which is essential in old N.Y.C apartment buildings. Improving the air quality of your room can also help you get a better night’s sleep, so I’m making 2017 the year of clocking in enough z’s every night." —Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer
Available at amazon.com | $22 (Originally $40)
11. For Staying on Track: Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker
"My Fitbit! I’m terrible at sleeping early, and it’s something I have to actively remind myself to do—wind down early, so I can sleep at a reasonable time. On top of tracking my sleep and my steps, my Fitbit (and the app!) alerts me every night when I need to sleep, which I’ve found to be incredibly helpful." —Andrea Cheng, Digital Fashion News Editor
Available at nordstrom.com | $130