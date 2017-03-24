The Best Bath Towels for Snuggling Up Post-Shower

It's an unbreakable cycle: We get up, we shower, and then we sit wrapped in our towels counting the minutes until we absolutely have to start getting ready for the day or contemplating our existence. Since we're all guilty of this post-shower ritual, we decided to find the most water-wicking, snuggliest towels to swathe ourselves in.
Whether you like your towels patterned or plain, organic or otherwise, micro-cotton or Turkish cotton, there's something on our list for you. Keep scrolling for our picks suitable for every budget and style.
2. Matouk Marlowe Bath Towel
A colorful trim adds makes the standard white towel a bit more dynamic, but still fitting for every bathroom's decor.
Available at Neiman Marcus | $56
3. Wamsutta Perfect Soft Micro Cotton Bath Towel
These towels are as durable as they are delicate to the touch and only get softer with time.
Available at Bed, Bath, and Beyond | $15
4. Abyss Super Line Bath Towel
From the same company that brings you super luxe bed linens, these towels are spun with Egyptian cotton for a high quality, high comfort touch.
Available at Bloomingdale's | $95
9. Ralph Lauren Palmer Bath Towel
If you prefer your towels ultra-thick, these provide perfect cushioning in a massive selection of colors.
Available at Bloomingdale's | $35
