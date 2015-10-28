6 Coloring Books for Grown-Ups to Help You Find Your Inner Child

There was nothing more relaxing as a kid than spreading your coloring books across the table and going to town with a pack of freshly sharpened rainbow-hued pencils. At a certain point, we grew out of that therapeutic pastime and replaced it with “grown up” activities like watching TV, grabbing drinks with a friend, or catching up on cat videos on the Internet. With the recent rise of coloring books created specifically for adults, there’s no excuse not to buy yourself a brand new pack of pencils and get scribbling. Below, a list of our favorite editions. Whether you stay in the lines or not, happy coloring!
1. Secret Garden Artist's Edition: 20 Drawings to Color and Frame by Johana Basford
Illustrator Basford gains drawing inspiration from the property around her home in rural Scotland.
($23; laurenceking.com)
2. Every Little Thing: A Flat Vernacular Coloring Book by Payton Cosell Turner
The artistic genius behind the Brooklyn-based hand-printed wallpaper company Flat Vernacular brings her creations to life in the form of this '80s-inspired coloring book.
($9; amazon.com)
3. Animorphia: An Extreme Colouring and Search Challenge by Kerby Rosanes
Animal lovers, rejoice! Color your way through fantastical animal drawings, and then stick around for a scavenger hunt.
($16; amazon.com)
4. Vive Le Color! Liberty by Marabout
This coloring book offers a fresh, sophisticated take on our middle school flower doodles.
($10; overstock.com)
5. I Heart Cute Coloring by Jess Bradley
Bradley’s adorably cartoonish illustrations mean that you can scribble through this book alone or with a younger companion. Bonus: it’s small enough to fit in a coat pocket or purse.
($10; penguinrandomhouse.com)
6. Four Seasons: A Coloring Book by Aiko Fukawa
If just the mere act of coloring doesn't do it, Fukawa’s dreamy seasonal drawings are sure to get you Zenned out.
($11; amazon.com)