4 Beer and Food Pairings in Honor of National Beer Day

Today, on National Beer Day, we officially have another reason to be hyped about hops. In celebration, we tapped Brooklyn Brewery’s head of culinary programming, Chef Andrew Gerson, to suggest the best beer and bites pairings. From sours to stouts, the Italy-trained, Philly-born chef with more than 10 years of experience is no stranger to local food and fare pairings. He’s put together his favorites to bring out the best in each beer.
And if you’re in N.Y.C. Apr. 21-22, check out Brooklyn Brewery’s MASH event featuring Gerson’s surprise bites, local food vendors, live music, art, games, and of course plenty of beer.
-
1. CEVICHE & SOURS
Love the taste of tongue-twisting sours? Chef Gerson suggests pairing your favorite with fresh seafood like ceviche or crudo. Their matching acidities perfectly balance each other for a tangy duo.
-
2. SEARED MEAT/VEGGIES & STOUTS
It only makes sense that an IPA's traditionally high abv would pair well with a large seared steak or roasted veggies. Chef Gerson says the hoppy, bitter taste of IPAs cuts through the fattiness of the meat. You can also pair brown ales with the same bites. The roasted flavor will compliment the more chocolaty notes in the ale.
-
3. BLUE CHEESE & IPA
A strong, potent blue cheese makes the perfect pair for stouts or porters. The rich, malty dark beers play on the slightly sour taste of the cheese.
-
4. PIZZA & LAGER
And we’re back to basics with a classic lager paired with a gooey pizza pie. Chef Gerson says the crunchy crust mimics lager’s bready malt notes while the beer’s crisp hoppy finish cuts through any rich cheesy topping.