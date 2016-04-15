9 Instagram Accounts Every Art Lover Should Follow

Thanks to Instagram, it’s never been easier to stay on top of the latest exhibitions, take a virtual tour of a gallery, or, if you dare, make an offer—the social media app doubles as a user-friendly art marketplace. Below, we rounded up nine of the best globetrotting fine art purveyors for your viewing pleasure. Grab your beret and a glass of wine and get ready for some #artspo.

1. Artsy (@artsy)

Atlanta’s @JacksonFineArtAnna takes you back to the 1950s and 1960s through #WilliamKlein’s iconic photographs of NYC, Paris, and Rome, on view now through April 16 [link in bio]. // Image: detail of ‘Courregs in Box,’ 1965 via #JacksonFineArt A photo posted by Artsy (@artsy) on Mar 27, 2016 at 8:46pm PDT

Want to peruse the largest virtual collection of contemporary and historic masterpieces in the world? Artsy, the preeminent online resource for art collectors, has an app for that. Their Instagram account also gives users a sneak peek at major international art fairs and auctions before they open to the public.

2. Simon de Pury (@simondepury)

A photo posted by Simon de Pury (@simondepury) on Mar 3, 2016 at 4:25pm PST

The Swiss art auctioneer, dubbed "the Mick Jagger of auctions," has made quite an impact on the art world with Phillips, one of the largest international auction houses in existence. Scroll through his feed to follow his gallery-hopping escapades around the world, and for updates about his upcoming book, The Auctioneer: Adventures in the Art World (available for pre-order, $19; amazon.com).

3. Klaus Biesenbach (@klausbiesenbach)

last week I visited the pioneering artist and exit art co-founder #papocolo in his artist loft in soho in manhattan. this week i am visiting his vast foundation grounds in the rain forest in his native puerto rico near the el verde ecological field station. here he is pictured welcoming us in front of his bird house. A photo posted by Klaus Biesenbach (@klausbiesenbach) on Apr 13, 2016 at 10:45am PDT

Even the director of MoMA PS1 refers to Instagram to get the ultimate inside source (he reportedly uses the app to scout fresh talent). Follow him for exclusive behind-the-scenes snaps from upcoming exhibitions and selfies with art-loving celebrities. (James Franco, anyone?)

4. Christie’s (@christiesinc)

The weekend's almost here...pull up a 🐯🦁 Campana Brothers chair and gaze out at Renate Aller's dicotyledon #11 print. Both are available in our Mar 22 #FirstOpen Home sale in #RockefellerCenter. www.christies.com/firstopen #CampanaBrothers #RenateAller #design #contemporaryart A photo posted by CHRISTIE'S (@christiesinc) on Mar 18, 2016 at 9:45am PDT

The iconic art auction house, with headquarters in London and New York, is notorious for its astronomical sales, so it’s a good thing browsing its lust-worthy feed is free. Sadly, double-tapping won’t get you a discount.

5. David Zwirner (@davidzwirner)

Wishing Yayoi Kusama a Happy Birthday. Her solo exhibition 'In Infinity' remains on view at @henieonstad through May 15. Image: #YayoiKusama, 'Mirror Room Pumpkin,' 1991. #regram @henieonstad A photo posted by David Zwirner (@davidzwirner) on Mar 22, 2016 at 5:00am PDT

The contemporary art gallery represents renowned artists like Yayoi Kusama, famous for her infinity rooms, and Oscar Murillo, the Colombian artist known for his large-scale paintings. Check out their account to keep up with the latest buzzy exhibitions in London and New York.

6. Marian Goodman Gallery (@mariangoodmangallery)

A view from #MaurizioCattelan's and #ToiletPaperMagazine's lounge @untitledartfair. Tomorrow is the last day to visit MGG's booth K14 at @artbasel Happy weekend. #abmb (rg: @wgsn). A photo posted by Marian Goodman Gallery (@mariangoodmangallery) on Dec 5, 2015 at 3:28pm PST

Named one of America’s Most Powerful Art Dealers by Forbes, it’s safe to say that Marian Goodman is kind of a big deal. Her namesake gallery, which has locations in New York, Paris, and London, represents a handful of influential contemporary artists, including Steve McQueen and Maurizio Cattelan.

7. Art Observed (@artobserved)

Happy Birthday to #TonyCragg, who turns 67 today and who was born on April 9, 1949 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Here is his “paradosso” (2014) installed in the Milan Cathedral. “We perceive the world through light reflected on surfaces. We develop a fantastic ability to read these surfaces and what lies behind them. And these surfaces are always the product of a function. There’s a reason things look the way they do – a value to everything. But if you shift these relationships just a bit, put another emphasis on them, new meanings come out of it.” A photo posted by Art Observed (@artobserved) on Apr 9, 2016 at 7:37am PDT

Though based in New York, Art Observed covers pretty much every contemporary art fair around the world and distills the best of the best of the bunch into wonderfully vibrant 'grams. Follow their account for the latest news and trends coming out of the art world.

8: Gagosian Gallery (@gagosiangallery)

"My camera and I, together we have the power to confer or to take away." —Richard Avedon #GagosianBritanniaSt, London is pleased to present the first major exhibition to pair works by #RichardAvedon and #AndyWarhol in "Avedon Warhol"—opening Tuesday, February 9, 2016, 6–8pm GMT. Portraiture was a shared focus of both artists, and they made use of repetition and serialization. For Avedon, through the reproducible medium of photography, and in his group photographs, for which he meticulously positioned, collaged, and reordered images. Avedon’s distinctive gelatin-silver prints and Warhol's boldly colored silkscreens variously depict many of the same recognizable faces, including Marella Agnelli, Bianca Jagger, Jacqueline Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, and Rudolf Nureyev. __________ Image: RICHARD AVEDON, "Audrey Hepburn, actress, New York, January 20, 1967" © The Richard Avedon Foundation #AudreyHepburn A photo posted by Gagosian Gallery (@gagosiangallery) on Dec 14, 2015 at 12:25pm PST

Get your daily dose of contemporary art history via Gagosian’s feed, which announces upcoming and ongoing exhibits (there are many, as Gagosian operates 16 locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia). We’re currently poring over Pool Party, which debuted at Gagosian’s New York gallery April 12 and features candid shots of everyone from Andy Warhol to Naomi Campbell.

9. Hauser & Wirth (@hauserwirth)

Join us at #hauserwirthsomerset for the opening weekend of 'Subodh Gupta. #InvisibleReality'. Discover ‘Specimen No.108’ (2013 – 2015), a hyper-reflective steel #Banyan tree in the gallery grounds. The imposing #structure is made up of writhing, silvery arms from which steel utensils hang like fruit. Don't forget to join @rothbarandgrill for their #indian #feast weekend. Image: Subodh Gupta, Specimen No. 108, 2015 #hauserwirth #somerset #bruton #silver #tree #shiney #shine #sculpture #garden #outdoors #uk #nature A photo posted by hauserwirth (@hauserwirth) on Feb 13, 2016 at 12:50am PST

Beating out notable artists like Jeff Koons, famous for his oversize balloon dog sculptures, performance-artist Marina Abramović, and social activist Ai Weiwei, Iwan and Manuela Wirth, the husband and wife duo behind the international contemporary and modern art powerhouse Hauser & Wirth, were recently named the two most influential people in the contemporary art world by ArtReview. Scroll through their Instagram to check out an array of exhibits across their galleries in Zurich, London, Somerset, New York, and L.A.