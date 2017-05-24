9 Chic Beach Towels That Will Upgrade Your Vacation Instagrams

Now that it’s officially summer, it’s totally acceptable—and encouraged—to spend all of your free time lounging outside in a swimsuit and sunnies. Whether that means heading to the beach, the park, or your own private outdoor oasis, you’ll need a bangin’ suit, a cute hat and shades, and a chic towel. Yes, we said a chic towel. We spend so much time perfecting the rest of our look, it would be a shame to mar the entire aesthetic with something boring or frayed. Below, we’ve collected a few of the most stylish towels on the market so you can turn a necessity into an accessory. Keep scrolling to check them out, and happy sunning.
-
1. Matouk Towel
A pineapple print in neon shades screams summer. This design was dreamed up by Lulu DK and made with cotton velour.
($75; salliehome.com)
-
2. Lands' End Velour Beach Towel
Made from woven soft cotton, the Velour Beach Towel is sturdy enough to withstand the outdoors and plush enough for a full day of laying out.
($39; landsend.com)
-
3. Snowe Beach Towel
Make a bold impression with this luxurious, 100-percent cotton beach towel. We love the subtle bright pop of color.
($48; snowehome.com)
-
4. Fouta Beach Towel
Striped and tasseled, the Turkish-style towel from Serena and Lily gets more luxurious feeling with each wash.
($29; serenaandlily.com)
-
5. Kamp & Co. Torrey Kamp Towell
This geometric print number is sure to win you compliments on the beach.
($99; nordstrom.com)
-
6. Dolce & Gabbana Printed Cotton-Terry Towel
Dolce & Gabbana created a super chic 'Mambo' print towel, which captures the vibes of the Spring 2017 collection.
($423; net-a-porter.com)
-
7. Beach, Please! Giant Beach Towel
Let everyone know you’re in a vacation state of mind with this graphic, lavender towel. #DoNotDisturb
($38; bando.com)
-
8. SunnyLife Montauk Luxe Towel
SunnyLife towels always include for patterns in chic colors that create a gorgeous modern look.
($50; shopbop.com)
-
9. Gray and Scour Peace Towel
You'll get double the mileage out of a double-sided towel, like this jacquard woven cotton towel by textile and graphic designer Lena Corwin. (Bonus: $5 from each sale is donated to Fellowship of Reconciliation, an organization working for peace, justice, and nonviolence.)
($68; thomassires.com)