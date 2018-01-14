7 Chic Lunch Boxes You Will Want to Bring to Work

Considering bringing your lunch to work? If time, money, and heath are precious to you, then you should. There are numerous benefits to bringing lunch to work. Here are a few: It’s one of the easiest ways to save money. Prepping lunch means you are in complete control of what you're eating, making it easy to eat healthy and avoid making poor impulse choices. Plus, you avoid the long lines, giving you more time to eat and enjoy your lunch break.
If those simple benefits spark your interest in bringing your lunch to work, you’ll need a way to transport it there. Skip the flimsy paper and plastic bags and opt for a chic lunch box. It will insure your lunch arrives safely and in style.
VIDEO: How Much Can You Save by Bringing Your Own Lunch?
Here are our seven favorite chic and work appropriate lunch boxes you’ll actually want to use!
1. INSULATED LUNCH TOTE BAG
From the outside, this lunch bag could double as a purse! It's fully insulated and lightweight making it perfect for those long commutes into work.
Kipling | $49
2. LUNCH POT
This lunch pot is a great vessel for transporting your meals to work. The two stackable pots allow you to separate meals (breakfast and lunch) and foods that require dressing or toppings.
Black + Blum | $25
3. WOOL INSULATED LUNCH BOX
This lunch box has a lot of character, and we love it! The wool exterior makes this tote super sophisticated while the design is fun and reminiscent of your childhood.
Sherpani | $40
4. ECHOLUNCHWRAP KIT
This all-in-one lunch set includes a wrap cloth, a stainless steel rectangle box, and a bamboo spork, making it a great eco-friendly option.
ECOlunchbox | $35 (originally $41)
5. NEOPRENE LUNCH BOX
This lunch box is a smart and no-fuss way to carry your lunch to work. Made from a neoprene material, this tote is great for easy clean up and super durable.
Yookeehome | $13
6. INSULATED TIFFIN LUNCH SET
Sustainable, stylish, and functional—what more can you ask for?
Aladdin | $35
7. PORTION PERFECT PUFFER BAG SET
This puffer lunch bag comes with a meal kit, which features a four-compartment container and an ice pack. The meal kit is great for portion control, making it easy to stay healthy.
SmartPlanet | $20