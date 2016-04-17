5 Tips for Being the Best Houseguest Ever

You’ve probably heard this old adage if you’ve ever been camping, but the same rule applies to bunking in a pal’s home. Before you say your goodbyes, be sure to strip the linens on your bed, and replace them with new ones if you know where your host keeps the clean set. You can also practice this tip throughout your stay by offering to tackle post-meal clean-up duty. For an extra sweet touch, leave a small gift behind, like this bright neroli candle ($52; malinandgoetz.com) or set of cute tea towels ($48 for set of 2; food52.com).