5 Perfect Picnic Blankets You Need in Your Life This Summer

The grass is green, the sun is shining, and picnic season is in full swing. There’s no better way to take advantage of warm summer days than by enjoying a leisurely meal outside with family and friends. Whether you’re heading to the park with a basket full of fresh bread and cheese, to the beach with sandwiches and potato salad, or simply to your backyard with last night’s leftovers, you’ll need a big, comfy blanket on which to perch (okay, and some wine). Below, we’ve collected five cute throws that’ll have you noshing outside all summer long. Take a look.
1. Monogrammed Gingham Picnic Blanket
This oversized gingham blanket sports one soft, quilted cotton side and one weather-resistant nylon side for easy cleanup. Have it monogrammed for a friend, et voilà: the perfect summer birthday gift.
$79; markandgraham.com
2. Quilted Throw
Let your inner prepster shine with this adorable, anchor-patterned quilted throw. The cozy blanket is machine washable and made with 100-percent cotton.
$145; utilitycanvas.com
3. Seersucker Stripe Picnic Throw
Go for a bright, summery look with this seersucker throw, complete with dip-dyed tassels.
$30; westelm.com
4. Grass is Greener Picnic Blanket
If the goal of your picnic is to be at one with nature, then this is the blanket for you. It’s also a great piece to have should the rain drive your lunch indoors.
$45; katespade.com
5. Stripe Picnic Blanket
A waterproof blanket is a must for damp grass—how else will you keep that cute outfit intact? We love this simple, machine washable number.
$35; target.com