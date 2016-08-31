Elevate Your Desk Lunch with These 5 Chic Bags

The key to nailing the #notsaddesklunch is ensuring that your meal both tastes and looks amazing. No matter how much effort you put into making yourself a delicious, elevated meal, carrying it to work in a bland brown paper bag or crumpled ball of tinfoil is enough to bring it down a few notches. To help you achieve the ultimate lunch al-desko, we’ve rounded up a few chic (and adult-appropriate!) lunch bags. Check them out below.
1. Uptown Lunch Tote
This lunch-bag-in-disguise is perfect for running errands, attending meetings, and enjoying a meal on the run.
Available at builtny.com | $30
2. Printed Lunch Bag
Bring a mini picnic to your desk with this neoprene gingham tote.
Available at factory.jcrew.com | $15
3. Lunch Tote with Tab
This simple tote, which comes in both a waxed and duck canvas finish, is an elegant update on the brown paper bag.
Available at artifactbags.com | $50
4. Out to Lunch Tote
Kate Spade gave this linen lunch bag its signature preppy-chic aesthetic—we love the stylish gold zipper.
Available at katespade.com | $30
5. Freezable Classic Lunch Box
This high-tech lunch box keeps your food chilled for up to 10 hours, ensuring you’ll never have to eat a lukewarm turkey sandwich again.
Available at packit.com | $20