Get Healthy Baby Food Delivered to Your Door With These 5 Meal Delivery Services

When it comes to child-rearing, one of the most important (and probably one of the most stressful) things to consider is your baby's diet. As soon as it's time to introduce solid foods, parents and guardians everywhere have to make a lot of tough decisions about everything from sugar content to eating organic. And with all the confusing information out there about what's good for kids and what isn't, deciding what to feed them can be tough.
RELATED: Kimberly Snyder Says You Need This In Your Postpartum Diet
One thing that can make it all a little easier is finding a service that takes the guesswork out of feeding your babies. Check out these five baby food delivery services that ensure your kiddos will receive all the nutrients they need, without countless trips to the grocery store.
Watch: How Much Does It Cost to Have a Baby?
-
1. Yumi
Yumi recognizes the importance of nutrition in the the first 1,000 days of your child's life, so they've designed a science-based early childhood meal delivery program that supports healthy neurological and physical development during this crucial time. Choose from single-ingredient purees as well as 28 signature blends made from fresh, organic and delicious foods developed by seasoned chefs. Delivery is currently available throughout California, as well as select zip codes in Arizona, Nevada and Utah.
-
2. Little Spoon
Little Spoon is New York city's premiere baby food delivery service, offering the freshest, healthiest personalized meals that ensure optimal nutrition for your baby. The company believes in the power of spoon-feeding and its effect on a number of developmental milestones, including learning to chew—that's why you won't find any foods that are meant to be sucked from pouches. Want in? You'll need to request an invite! And if you're not located in New York, hang tight. The brand is expanding to new markets soon.
-
3. Pure Spoon
Pure Spoon's specialty is fresh, organic purées made from raw or lightly streamed produce. It was the first baby food brand in the U.S. to use high pressured pasteurization to create organic fruit and veggie blends, so you can be sure that each package is filled with all the nutrients, vitamins, and fresh flavor found in the original ingredients. You can opt for home delivery (they ship nationwide!), or check for it in the dairy aisle at select Whole Foods and Walmart stores across the country.
-
4. Raised Real
Raised Real is a baby food delivery membership that offers packages of flash-frozen organic foods that parents can prepare themselves in one simple step. An all-in-one meal maker machine is included with your first order that allows parents the flexibility to steam and blend the frozen food into purees, or just steam it to serve as finger food. Co-founder Dr. Michelle Davenport, a registered dietician, is responsible for developing the recipes, which are organically-sourced, plant-based, gluten-free and vegan. Membership also includes an SMS hotline you can text with baby-food-related questions.
-
5. Little Foodie Club
Future food bloggers of the world, meet Little Foodie Club: the baby-food subscription service with the goal of palate-training the next generation of adventurous eaters. This baby-meal delivery service is unique in that it helps parents introduce their little ones to toddlers using a 21 Days To Solids transitioning plan. The three week plan consists of of single-ingredient purees that get little ones used to solid food before introducing them to combination purees of varying flavors and even textures. All purées are free of nuts, eggs, and soy and vegetarian and vegan meal plans are available by request. Families in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco and the Bay Area can enjoy the service now, but other markets will be added soon!