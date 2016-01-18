We all have that one friend—or are that friend—who's constantly cold, no matter the weather. Perhaps the problem lies in poor circulation, or maybe your companion is simply used to a warmer clime, but watching a perpetually chilly pal shiver her way through the day is enough to make your teeth sympathetically chatter. So we're here to help! Below, 12 hot products to keep you and your freezing friends toasty all winter long.
-
1. Wonki Ware Mug
Handmade in South Africa, this simple porcelain clay mug is a perfect addition to your desk. Fill (and refill) with your favorite hot beverage.
$32; privethouse.com
-
2. Cloud Throw
A deliciously nubby throw to keep on your bed, your favorite chair, or even at the office.
Price upon request; homenature.com
-
3. Cleopatra Cowl
Mix-and-match the base and trim colors for a comfy customized cowl, which is hand-knitted with 100% domestic merino wool.
$215; loopymango.com
-
4. Oyuna Beige Seren Cushion Cover
Made with 100% cashmere sustainably sourced from Mongolia, this snuggly, textured cushion cover has just the right amount of detail to jazz up a bedroom or living room.
$266; abchome.com
-
5. Dansk Kobenstyle Casserole
We love this punchy teal dish, which has welded cool-touch handles and a convertible lid that can be used as a trivet. Cook up a comforting casserole to beat the winter chill.
$80; jet.com
-
6. Cashmere Ballet Slippers
Your feet deserve these cozy cocoons made of pure cashmere. Slip them on when you get home from work… or just bring them to the office with you.
$49-$59; restorationhardware.com
-
7. Marbled Ink Teapot
This glazed stoneware pot is chic and microwave safe to boot, which means quick and easy refills all day long.
$40; anthropologie.com
-
8. Oriental Beauty Oolong Tea
The Oriental Beauty blend, which contains notes of muscat grape, grilled almond, dried figs, and rose, was the most precious tea in 19th century Taiwan. Brew a mug, sit back, and relax.
$18; te-nyc.com
-
9. Faux Fur Throw
We plan on wrapping ourselves in this luscious blanket and staying there until Spring. The neutral Belgian linen backing makes it versatile enough for any room.
$395; calypsostbarth.com
-
10. Sofia Cashmere Fair Isle Knit Hat
This adorable cashmere hat topped with a natural fox fur pom-pom will keep your noggin warm all winter. Bonus: it doubles as a flawless bad-hair-day solution.
$115; bergdorfgoodman.com
-
11. Aberdeen Slipper
Made with a mix of suede and rabbit fur, these indoor-outdoor slippers might just be our new cold-weather staple. The grosgrain ribbon is an extra cute, feminine detail.
$98; toryburch.com
-
12. Malted Vanilla Hot Chocolate
This snow day favorite from Cocoa Santé includes nonfat milk powder and cocoa sourced from the Dominican Republic and South America, yielding a rich and creamy cup every time. Plus, the mix comes in single-serve pouches so you can enjoy the beverage whenever, wherever.
$12; mouth.com