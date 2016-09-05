11 Gorgeous Ways to Style an All-White Kitchen

This versatile classic is back, and better than ever. Here's how to make it yours.
The all-white kitchen trend is officially back in swing, and it looks like it’s here to stay. White kitchens are clean, bright, and work well with decoration styles from traditional to modern.
Whether you warm your white kitchen up with butcher block counters, go for bright elegance with a marble backsplash, or make it country with pretty window treatments, a white kitchen can elevate your home’s look. Which of these eleven great ideas would look most beautiful in your house?
-
1. Clean Countryside
Beadboard cabinets and a stainless steel range make this kitchen rustic without losing its simple sophistication.
-
2. Midcentury Cottage
Checkered tile floors in sepia tones give this open kitchen a vintage feel, while open shelving keeps the space low-slung.
-
3. Simple and Bright
A clean color palette of white and grey accented with yellow, red, and blue makes this kitchen minimal without feeling sterile.
-
4. French Farmhouse
Lavender and yellow toile roman blinds and creamy, rather than stark, white tones make this white kitchen soft and warm.
-
5. Pristine Palette
Pure white tones and frosted glass turn up the lights in this sparkling white kitchen.
-
6. Shades of Grey
A warm grey wall, a tile backsplash, and coffered beadboard ceilings are just some of the textures adding interest to this clean, white kitchen.
-
7. Sophisticated Shine
A large island and crackled glass pendant lights anchor this kitchen’s light palette, making it modern without feeling stark.
-
8. High Contrast
Dark, glossy wood floors and old-fashioned details such as a plate rack and a china hutch make this kitchen pop.
-
9. Delicate Diner
Diner-style seating and a checkered backsplash make this kitchen a dinner destination.
-
10. Sparkling Sun
A clever combination of true white cabinets and walls, marble counters and backsplashes, and an unconventional white hood make this kitchen sparkle with light.
-
11. Warm Wood
A butcher block island and matching honey floors soften this kitchen’s whites, making them glow with warmth.
This article originally appeared on Porch.com.