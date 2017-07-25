These Cool Planners Will Help You Get Organized Just in Time for Back-to-School

There's something about back-to-school season that breathes new life into our dedication to organization. Brand new pens, untainted notebooks and a new batch of teachers who don't know about your tardiness problem are nice, but it's the idea of a fresh start that really gets us excited.
Between the clothes and gear, one of the most practical back-to-school purchases is a brand new planner. Those unmarked pages are just begging to help you organize your life! And even if you aren't going near any classrooms this fall, you can still get into that good ol' spirit of starting anew.
Check out these cool planners that will not only keep your life in order, but will look good doing it.
1. Marble Planner
Use this hard cover spiral planner to keep track of your most pressing dates. Distinguished monthly tabs make it easy to flip back and forth to make note of your most important engagements, while the chic marble print cover makes it a perfect desk accessory.
Available at Anthropologie | $30
2. Holographic Agenda
From the eye-catching holographic cover, to the color-coded month tabs and the stash of fun stickers included, this agenda is one you'll just love updating. Added bonus: there are random compliments hidden inside to brighten your day while helping to keep your busy life organized.
Available at Ban.do | $28
4. French Fern Yearless Planner
A chic fern print makes this agenda a sophisticated addition to any book bag. And without the constraint of annual markers, you can start organizing at any time. The possibilities are endless!
Available at Ferme A Papier | $28
5. Medium Planner Scheduler Kit
This planner isn't just super adorable, it's also super functional. The layout is simple, but the selection of different stickers it comes with allows you to color code every day down to the minute.
Available at Mochithings.com | $20
6. Day Designer
This multi-purpose planner does it all. Through specialized pages that help you plan in various increments of time, you'll be able to set and track your goals with ease. Not to mention, the beautifully designed hard cover!
Available at Amazon.com | $64
