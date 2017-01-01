InStyle Newsfeeds

Free RSS Feeds

What is RSS?

RSS stands for "really simple syndication" or "rich site summary." As the name implies, it's an easy way to stay up-to-date with what's happening on a Web site. The "feed" itself is simply a message, automatically sent to subscribers, that consists of a list of headlines and, in some cases, brief excerpts from new content. For instance, InStyle.com's RSS feeds supply continually updated headlines and excerpts from our latest stories and blog posts—along with links to the full articles on the site.

How can I get InStyle.com's RSS feed?

To create your own customized page on which you can receive feeds from InStyle.com, you'll need an RSS reader, known as an "aggregator." Some readers are standalone applications that run on your desktop and behave much like common e-mail software, while others are Web-based. Also, some newer browsers, such as Firefox, can handle RSS feeds.

What are the benefits of using InStyle.com's RSS feed?

Because our feeds automatically update as stories are added to the site, you get all of our fashion, beauty and celebrity news (along with snippets from the latest blog posts) instantly—including Look of the Day, Hot Finds, Parties, Transformation, Beauty Buzz and more.

