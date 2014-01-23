Jan 5, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Orange Lips
-
1. You Can Do: Orange Lips
A departure from the tried and true red lip, a punchy citrus hue will definitely get you noticed, and is universally flattering. One swipe warms up your complexion and adds an extra dose of fun with minimal effort. Keep reading to see how you can master the look!
-
2. The Basic Tips• Forget the matching liner-choose a nude lip pencil to define the perimeter of your pout to avoid a harsh contrast.
• Go easy on the eyes and take the minimal route with well-groomed brows, a touch of liner, and a few sweeps of mascara. The bold color makes a statement all on its own.
-
3. Find Your ShadeThe fairer you are, the lighter you'll want the color. Try a peachy hue like Topshop's Sheer Lipstick in Swirl ($16; topshop.com). If you have olive skin, you can go more intense with the pigment. We're obsessed with Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Siren ($8; revlon.com). If your skin is dark, a deep brick orange like MAC's So Chaud ($15; maccosmetics.com) will pop against your complexion without looking chalky.
-
4. Orange Brings Out the Redness In My Skin.
Start sponging on some foundation! A damp sponge will help the product melt seamlessly into skin. Take extra care to conceal areas where you're prone to redness, and opt for a yellow finishing powder, which neutralizes ruddy tones in the complexion.
-
5. Bright Colors Bring Out the Flaws On My Lips.
If lips are dry, the pigment will gunk up like soot in a snowbank (ewww). To make a homemade lip scrub, mix a quarter teaspoon of sugar with a dab of balm and swirl over lips. Oscillating cleansing brushes like Olay Pro-X Advanced Cleansing System ($30; at drugstores) will also leave lips baby-soft. Be sure to follow with a hydrating balm before applying the lipstick. We love Smith's Rosebud Salve ($6; bigelowchemists.com).
-
6. The Color Always Looks Too Intense.
Try dabbing powder blush in a slightly lighter shade on top of your lipstick. This will desaturate the hue, soften the edges, mattify the finish, and help the color last all night. The L'Oréal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Blush in Innocent Flush ($11; drugstore.com) works to tone down ripe tangerine and bold vermilion shades alike.
