Winter Must-Have: A Cool Humidifier

We’re in the homestretch of winter right now. Spring is almost here but before those crocuses bloom, we’re still in parched skin, chapped lips, and dry sinuses territory. Besides slathering on rich lotion, how do you fight the moisture-sapped air?
Easy. Get yourself a humidifier.
Working like magic, humidifiers add a dose of moisture into the air which cuts through the winter dryness that can affect your skin, eyes, and sinuses.
In the past, humidifiers have been designed with a clunky utilitarianism — practical and trustworthy, but definitely more Miss Congeniality than Miss Universe. But these helpful little appliances don’t have to be clunky and hidden anymore. We found six gorgeous humidifiers that you’ll want to display in your house rather than tuck strategically behind a bookshelf.
From an adorable unit that looks like an owl, to a sculptural piece crafted from pure Japanese Cypress, read on for six beautiful humidifiers to brighten up your dull winter days.
1. For the Glamour GirlWant a couture humidifier? The Hybrid Ultrasonic ($150, brookstone.com), with its sexy, sculpture-like form, can be proudly displayed instead of hidden away. It comes in white, pink, or a purple hue that’s a dead ringer for Pantone’s color of the year: radiant orchid.
2. For the KidsWhile kids sleep, Oscar the Owl ($46, crane-usa.com) will make sure their nights are comfy. The adorable humidifier/night guardian has an automatic shut-off function, is Energy Star qualified, and is whisper-quiet.
3. For the Multi-taskerIs there anything the Humio ($100, tribestlife.com ) can’t do? The three-in-one appliance acts as a humidifier, night light, and room fragrance dispenser!
4. For the Jet SetterOur travel essentials include a chic-but-cozy travelling outfit, a great book, and this portable humidifier from Satechi ($30, satechi.com). Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, the humidifier just needs a bottle of water and a USB outlet to work its misty magic.
5. For the MinimalistWith its sleek shape and clean lines, the Anton humidifier ($140, target.com ) could be found in a modern art gallery. Instead, the Swiss designed humidifier makes an elegant addition to your bedroom.
6. For the LudditeNo electricity? No problem! Go old school with the Mast wooden humidifier ($149, gizmine.com). Crafted from pure Hinoki (Japanese Cypress), it absorbs water into its elegant bends and diffuses it into your room, along with the subtle lemony scent of the timber.