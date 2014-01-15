Exclusive! Peek Inside Kourtney Kardashian's California Home

We love the eldest Kardashian sister's vibrant taste, so when we were given the chance for a sneak peek inside her entire house in Calabasas, Calif., we jumped at it. Kardashian decorated her home with designer Jeff Andrews, and the result is both a total show-stopper and -- not surprisingly -- a family affair. From a hot pink chaise lounge taken from sister Khloe (one of our favorite things), to the office desk that belonged to her dad, familial details are everywhere. "All of the books are taken from my parents and the piano has been in my home since I was born," Kardashian told InStyle.com exclusively. "I love sentimental things."

Another must-have? "I told Jeff every aspect of this house has to be kid-friendly -- no sharp edges," she said, adding that "Legos are everywhere."

The house is not only gorgeous, but functional for a working mom on the go. In her bedroom she has a cabinet that holds pre-approved outfits already put together so she can just throw something on when she's in a rush. Click through the gallery and prepare to drool.

