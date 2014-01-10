Nov 17, 2017 @ 1:45 PM
At Home with Kelly Wearstler
-
1. The Wearstler'sThe designer and interiors expert snuggles with her sons, Elliott and Oliver, on the beachfront deck of her Malibu home.
-
2. The Living Room
Wearstler relaxes on a low-slung vintage Tobia Scarpa sofa in a living room awash with sandy beiges and stony grays. "It's all about texture and movement," she says of the scheme. An oversize wooden artist's model sits on a 1970s geometric cabinet from JF Chen in Los Angeles.
-
3. The AtriumThe towering 15-year-old ficus gets plenty of light in the two-story atrium of the open-floor-plan home. "The tree makes the house feel alive," Wearstler says, "and the skylight opens up so it has access to sun and air."
-
4. Family Room
"I wanted objects specific to this location, like the chandelier that resembles seaweed washed up on the shore," says Wearstler. The ocean-facing chaises are covered with a fish-scale pattern in shiny leather.
-
5. The Dining Room
The sunken dining room has a monumental stone table and modern chairs. "Artwork leaned casually against the wall keeps the room from feeling too formal," Wearstler says.
-
6. The Architecture
Bleached walnut floors and marble-paneled walls divide the kitchen and sunken living room. Wearstler says she "opened up the space as much as possible to bring the outside in."
-
7. The Kitchen
The kitchen and dining nook are elevated above the dining room to allow for ocean views. The island and walls are rain forest marble, and the cabinets are made of bleached Douglas fir.
-
8. The Family Room
In the family room Wearstler wanted something "surfy," so she developed these patchwork wood designs that later became tables and trays in her home collection.
-
9. The Guest Room
A paper and plaster sculpture hangs above the bed in a guest room and "kind of looks like me and Brad," she says.
-
10. The Master Bedroom
In the master bedroom a gallery of graffiti-style artwork creates a youthful vibe. "Black-and-white doesn't have to be boring, especially if things have a bold pattern or a textured surface," Wearstler says.
-
11. The Master Bathroom
Skylights and sculpture add drama to Wearstler's marble master bathroom with his and hers sinks and a dressing room that offers views of the Malibu hills.
-
12. The Beachfront
Wearstler and her son Oliver, an avid surfer, on the beach in front of their home.
-
13. The Second Guest Bedroom
A second guest bedroom is furnished in shades of cream and white. "I found this Medusa sculpture and turned it into a headboard. The boys love jumping off her and onto the bed!" Wearstler purchased the Murano glass, 1960s chandelier at an auction.
1 of 13
The Wearstler's
The designer and interiors expert snuggles with her sons, Elliott and Oliver, on the beachfront deck of her Malibu home.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Oct 23, 2017 @ 3:15 PM
Kendall Jenner Bought an $8.55 Million Estate that Once Belonged to Charlie Sheen
Oct 9, 2017 @ 5:00 PM
Tour Jennifer Lopez’s Extravagant $27 Million Manhattan Penthouse
Sep 18, 2017 @ 2:45 PM
Tour Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s New $11.6M Home
Aug 11, 2017 @ 3:45 PM
You Could Live Like Lauren Conrad for a Cool $4.5 Million
Jul 26, 2017 @ 4:30 PM
Could Matthew Perry's New $20 Million Penthouse BE Any Cooler?
Jul 19, 2017 @ 4:30 PM