Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.

Combine all of the ingredients except for the olive oil in a large mixing bowl and mix by hand until thoroughly incorporated.

Drizzle the olive oil into a large baking dish (9x13) making sure to evenly coat the entire surface, use your hand to help spread the oil.

Roll the mixture into round, golf ball sized meatballs making sure to pack the meat firmly.

Place the balls into the oiled baking dish such that all of the meatballs are lined up evenly in rows and are touching each of their four neighbors in a grid.

Roast until firm and cooked through, about 20 minutes.

Allow the meatballs to cool for five minutes before removing from the tray.