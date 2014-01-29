Oct 12, 2017 @ 4:45 PM
Delicious Super Bowl Snacks & Recipes
1. Baked by Melissa CupcakesDecked out in full team colors, these adorable, bite-sized cupcakes are the tastiest way to get into the Super Bowl spirit. $10/12; bakedbymelissa.com.
2. Dana's Bakery MacaronsDoesn't matter if they’re rooting for the Seahawks or Broncos, with chocolate peanut butter and seasalt caramel flavors mixed in every box, your guests will be eager to try both. $30/12; danasbakery.com.
3. 3 Bite Pulled Pork + Biscuits1. Preheat your oven to 375.
2. Roll out your biscuit dough to about 1/2" thickness.
3. Using a 1-2" cookie cutter, cut out your dough. Place dough circles on a greased cookie sheet and bake for 8 minutes. Watch closely so that they don't overcook.
4. While the dough is baking warm the pork either on the stove, in the microwave or alongside the biscuits in the oven.
5. Remove biscuits from the oven and carefully cut a small sliver off the top to create a flat surface.
6. Top with warmed pork and a drizzle of ranch dressing. You could also top with cole slaw or a sweet pickle.
7. If you are making ahead, seal the biscuits and store at room temp.
4. Mini FriesChevron waxed paper is perfect to glam up standard fries, sweet potato, waffle or extra crispy.
5. Football CheesecakesFrom: stylemeprettyliving.com
Give traditional cheesecake a football (albeit a very girly football) makeover with a football shaped cookie cutter and some pretty pink sprinkles. Just make your favorite cheesecake in a 12x9" pan (you might need to lower the cooking time), chill and cut out.
6. Guacamole with Feta Cheese and AlmondsFrom: Chef Sam Talbot
Pairs with Thorny Rose Cabernet Sauvignon
Ingredients:
1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted in the oven
4 Hass avocados
Grated zest and juice of 3 lemons
6 to 8 dashes of hot sauce
1 small red onion, diced
1/3 cup feta cheese
2 medium vine-ripened tomatoes, seeded and diced
2 tablespoons Roasted Garlic Oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
7. Smokey Crab & Turkey Bacon DipDirections:
1. Chop turkey bacon into small pieces and cook over medium heat until almost crispy.
2. Remove from heat and set aside.
3. Add cream cheese and sour cream to a large bowl and mix with a hand blender until smooth, then add crab, cheese, Worcestershire sauce, scallions, dry seasonings and 2/3 of the crispy turkey bacon.
4. Pour mixture into a small baking dish and sprinkle with remaining turkey bacon crisps and bake for 25 minutes at 400 or until top starts to brown. Serve with crispy pita chips.
8. “Super Ball” Turkey MeatballsDirections:
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.
Combine all of the ingredients except for the olive oil in a large mixing bowl and mix by hand until thoroughly incorporated.
Drizzle the olive oil into a large baking dish (9x13) making sure to evenly coat the entire surface, use your hand to help spread the oil.
Roll the mixture into round, golf ball sized meatballs making sure to pack the meat firmly.
Place the balls into the oiled baking dish such that all of the meatballs are lined up evenly in rows and are touching each of their four neighbors in a grid.
Roast until firm and cooked through, about 20 minutes.
Allow the meatballs to cool for five minutes before removing from the tray.
