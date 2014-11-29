Baby, It's Cold Outside! Stay Warm and Glowing with These Winter Beauty Must-Haves

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but adding an extra layer of La Mer onto your skin feels so delightful … The winter elements can certainly do a number on your hair and complexion, but with the right products, you can keep the drying effect at bay with your glow still intact.
Incorporate a heavy-duty hydrator like the classic Creme de La Mer ($160; cremedelamer.com) into your skincare routine to keep your face from feeling tight, and for those days when the tap doesn't quite get as hot as you'd like, Boscia's self-warming face wash ($28; sephora.com) works miracles not just on the temperature, but for a good deep cleansing. Of course, nothing beats the chill like curling up by the fireplace (or radiator) with a good book, and Paddywax's Jane Austen candle ($21; paddywax.com) serves as the perfect reading partner. We put together a list of even more winter beauty products to keep you hydrated from head to toe while evoking a warm, cozy feeling. Click through our gallery to shop each item now!
PHOTOS: Winter Beauty Must-Haves to Keep You Warm and Glowing All Season
1. Boscia Detoxifying Black Cleanser
Even if you can't wait for your tap to heat up, Boscia's self-warming cleanser ($28; sephora.com) will still keep your skin's glow intact. The deep cleaning black gel actually heats up as you create a lather, and whisks away pore-clogging makeup and oils to reveal a more-even tone.
2. La Mer Creme de La Mer
Sub-zero temperatures certainly call for a rich moisturizer, which is why we turn to the classic Creme de La Mer formula ($155; cremedelamer.com) whenever the chill in the air becomes extreme. It may cost a pretty penny, but the potent formula restores even the driest complexions back to top form, and does double-duty to shrink pore size while imparting a radiant glow.
3. Clean Warm Cotton Body Lotion
We can't think of anything more satisfying than pulling on a freshly-dried sweater in the falling temps, and thanks to Clean's Warm Cotton Body Lotion ($26; sephora.com), you can keep the feeling going long after you've changed into your office attire. Smooth it on after getting out of the shower to lock in moisture, as the airy lilac and jasmine scent serves as a piquant mood-boost.
4. Molton Brown Warming Eucalyptus and Ginger Scrub
Not only does this invigorating exfoliant ($48; moltonbrown.com) leave your skin soft and supple, but it also imparts a slight warming effect-perfect for those extra-cold mornings when you need a pick-me-up.
5. Paddywax Library Candle in Jane AustenPaddywax's Library collection just made curling up with your favorite book on a winter day even more enjoyable! Drawing inspiration from famous authors like Oscar Wilde and Emily Dickinson, the famed candle brand blended a range of notes to encompass each writer's work, and adorned each piece with a memorable literary quote. Our favorite? The romantic tuberose, gardenia, and jasmine blend of the Jane Austen candle ($25; paddywax.com), which has us dreaming of Mr. Darcy.
6. MAC Volcanic Ash Exfoliator
Ever notice how your complexion can look a little dull after a few weeks of bearing the elements. A heavy-duty exfoliant like MAC's Volcanic Ash formula ($28; maccosmetics.com) is sure to resolve that problem when used once a week. The natural volcanic ash absorbs any excess oil, as the ultra-fine sugar crystals provide a thorough, yet gentle, cleaning.
7. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder in Radiant
A slightly-paler complexion is inevitable in the midst of winter, but on the days when your skin is looking especially sallow, reach for Hourglass' Ambient Lighting Powder ($45; hourglasscosmetics.com). Formulated to mimic universally-flattering light settings, the Radiant hue is less-intense than a bronzer, and adds a warm glow that doesn't scream obvious.
8. Amorepacific Treatment Cleansing OilIs your tried-and-true cleanser leaving you a little dry? Swap it out for Amorepacific's Treatment Cleansing Oil ($50; nordstrom.com), which whisks away even the most waterproof mascaras, but won't strip your complexion of essential oils.
9. Bumble and Bumble Creme de Coco Shampoo and Conditioner
When it comes to keeping healthy strands in seemingly-arctic temps, the struggle is real. Factor in use of heat tools, and your hair will be in need of some serious TLC. Bumble and Bumble's ultra-hydrating Creme de Coco Shampoo and Conditioner duo ($24 and $26; bumbleandbumble.com) acts as a tall drink of water for dry hair, using a blend of coconut butter to restore moisture from the inside out, and impart a shiny, mirror-like finish.
10. Kneipp Warming Massage OilWhether you're sore from shoveling snow, or took a nasty spill on an icy patch, Kneipp's Arnica Massage Oil ($22; kneippus.com) is guaranteed to put tired muscles at ease, while providing a much-needed boost in hydration.