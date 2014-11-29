Baby, It's Cold Outside! Stay Warm and Glowing with These Winter Beauty Must-Haves

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but adding an extra layer of La Mer onto your skin feels so delightful … The winter elements can certainly do a number on your hair and complexion, but with the right products, you can keep the drying effect at bay with your glow still intact.

Incorporate a heavy-duty hydrator like the classic Creme de La Mer ($160; cremedelamer.com) into your skincare routine to keep your face from feeling tight, and for those days when the tap doesn't quite get as hot as you'd like, Boscia's self-warming face wash ($28; sephora.com) works miracles not just on the temperature, but for a good deep cleansing. Of course, nothing beats the chill like curling up by the fireplace (or radiator) with a good book, and Paddywax's Jane Austen candle ($21; paddywax.com) serves as the perfect reading partner. We put together a list of even more winter beauty products to keep you hydrated from head to toe while evoking a warm, cozy feeling. Click through our gallery to shop each item now!

