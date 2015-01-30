From: Chef Joshua Tepperberg



Ingredients:

5 ounces Birthday cake vineyards Black Forest cake red wine

1 ounce pomegranate juice

1 ounce orange juice

Splash of club soda

Pomegranate ice cubes



Method:

1. Pour red wine and juices into a wine glass and stir, top with a splash of club soda.

2. Chill with frozen pomegranate hearts.