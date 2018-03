From: stylemeprettyliving.com Ingredients:2 cups all-purpose flour1 tablespoon baking powder1 teaspoon salt1 tablespoon sugar1/3 cup cold butter1 cup milkPink food coloringHeart shaped cookie cutterDirections:Preheat oven to 425°F. Sprinkle flour on a large cutting or pastry board and set aside.1. Chop the butter into small pieces, then place back in the refrigerator to chill.2. Add several drops of food coloring to milk and stir thoroughly until color is evenly mixed, then set aside. (The pink color will be lighter when mixed with the other ingredients, so make the milk slightly darker than the result you want to see).3. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Add in the chopped butter and use a pastry blender or two knives to continue cutting the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the pink milk until the dough takes shape (don’t overmix).4. Place the dough on the floured board and knead a few times. Don’t knead more than you have to or the biscuits will become tough! Roll the dough out to about 1” thick. Cut out the biscuits with heart cookie cutter and place on an ungreased baking sheet.5. Bake for 13-15 minutes and let cool before serving.