Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Her, Him, and the Kids

Looking for a romantic Valentine's Day gift for your boyfriend or girlfriend? We've put together the ultimate gift guide filled with unique Valentine's Day ideas to show your partner you love them. Whether your partner loves sweet treats or something more sexy, our gift suggestions will put a smile on their face.
Plus, share the love with your extended family. We've found cute gifts for your kids, parents and even your pets. Scroll down to shop the best Valentine's Day gifts for everyone in your life.
1. Puppies & Kittens Valentine Craft Kit
Cute Valentine's Day cards are perfect for those young and old.
Paper Source | Pack of 8 for $15 (Originally $20)
2. Garden Collection Coffret Set
Skip the roses and give a floral fragrance that can be enjoyed throughout the year.
Hermes | $50
3. INDIE MOSCOW MULE COCKTAIL KIT
Nail gift giving with this bar kit that'll help you two whip up the perfect Moscow Mule.
Mouth | $118
4. Palms feather-embellished satin mules
A fluffy pair of slippers are the ultimate way to glam up moments in the outside, and they look just as great for a night out.
Brother Vellies | $525
5. Lip Mask
Whip those lips into shape with this nourishing mask.
Sephora Collection | $3
6. Custom Beard Grooming Kit
Forget the shaving kits. Help him keep grow out an envy-inducing beard with a kit that has everything he'll need.
Fresh Heritage | $147
7. Soft Wallet With Cross Stitch Floral Print
Wrap this baby up to a smile on your Valentine's face.
Coach | $150
8. Sweet Hearts and Butterfly Friends Bead Set of 2
Give the little one a sweet arts and craft project like this necklace-creating set.
Melissa & Doug | $17
9. X THE BEATLES RYLYN EMBROIDERED TEE
Surprise the cool girl in your life with a chic graphic T-shirt.
Alice + Olivia | $195
10. Monogrammed Canvas Baseball Cap
Upgrade his baseball cap game with this designer style.
Gucci | $320
11. Rose Imperial
Celebrate the relationships you cherish the most with a fancy toast.
Moet & Chandon | $57
12. Lips Piercing Ring
Put a fun ring on it that will bring out their quirky side.
Delfina Delettrez | $485
13. Denim Mini City Crossbody Bag
Grab a chic bag that'll put a smile on your sweetheart's face.
Brunello Cucinelli | $895
14. Chocolatier Chocolate Caramel Truffles Dessert Bucket
Grab a gift that their sweet tooth will also appreciate.
Godiva | $21
15. Summit 46mm PVD-Coated Stainless Steel And Leather Smartwatch
Spoil him with a top-of-the-line watch that's sleek and sporty.
Montblanc | $890
16. J Goldcrown for Sephora Collection: Bleeding Hearts Sponge Set
Surprise a beauty lover with these cute heart-shaped sponges that are perfect for blending.
Sephora Collection | $16
17. Lace Bralette & Shorts Set
Make lounging around the house sexier than ever with this dainty two-piece set.
Topshop | $68
18. Remix Two-Tone Crystal Interlinking Heart Magnetic Flex Bracelet
Try out a bit of bling with heart details.
Swarovski | $79
19. Lala Heart Glass Water Bottle
Help those on the go stay hydrated in style with this celebrity-approved glass bottle.
BKR | $40
20. Cure Shoe Cleaning Travel Kit
Help him keep his shoes in tip-top shape with this on-the-go travel set.
Crep Protect | $18
21. Love Lariat Necklace
Win Valentine's Day with a fashion-forward necklace.
Adornia | $44
22. glitter love potion iPhone 7/8 & 7/8 Plus case
Stand out with a cute, sparkly cell phone case.
Kate Spade | Starting at $50
23. Stripe Pajamas
Wrap up a classy gift like these slinky pajamas.
P.J. Salvage | $108
24. Love Yourself Stud Earrings
Make a chic statement with a message of self-love.
Sarah Chloe available at Sarah Chloe | $98