Date-Worthy Hair & Makeup Looks to Try This Valentine's Day

Along with a killer LBD, there's no better way to make that special someone swoon than with a gorgeous round of hair and makeup. With Valentine’s Day just days away, now is the perfect time to test out some of the most head-turning beauty routines we've seen grace the red carpet this season. From Olivia Wilde’s sexy, effortless waves to Allison Williams’ universally flattering eye shadow, we reached out to the pros for all of the expert tips, tricks, and products you’ll need to set the mood on the most romantic night of the year and beyond. To let the primping begin, click through our gallery to see the top celebrity-inspired styles that are sure to leave a lasting impression.