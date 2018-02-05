10 Kiss-Proof Lipsticks to Survive Valentine's Day Weekend

Of all the items to have loaded in your beauty arsenal this Valentine’s Day weekend, kissable lipwear is an obvious essential. Since maintaining a perfect pucker can seem like an impossible feat on the most romantic night of the year, we rounded up our favorite long-lasting, smudge-proof lip formulas in an array of flirty crimson shades for your choosing. Whether you amp up the drama with red or opt to go pretty in pink, these rich, smear-resistant pigments will leave your pout in tip-top shape through dinner and beyond.
See all of the smooch-worthy lip colors that stand the test of time in our gallery.
1. Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Baby
Bobbi Brown | $29
2. Revlon Colorburst Balm Stain in Rendezvous
Revlon | $5
3. NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Get It On
Nars | $26
4. Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Queen
Laura Mercier | $28
5. Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick in Psychic Medium
Smashbox | $24
6. L'Oreal Paris Infallible Lipcolor in Ravishing Red
L'Oreal Paris | $10
7. Col-Lab Full Body Lipstick in Beat Face
$11
8. Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Griselda
Fenty Beauty | $18
9. Kat Von D Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Bauhau5
Kat Von D | $20
10. Physicians Formula Healthy Lip Velvet Liquid Lipstick in Free Red-Icals
Physicians Formula | $7