Feb 9, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
The Best Couples Spa Treatments
1. Where: The Fountainbleu MiamiTry: Lapis Ritual Water Journeys
Immerse in a mineral water jet bath after side by side massage treatments.
2. Where: Canyon Ranch Hotel & SpaTry: Couples Intimacy Experience
Starts with full-body scrubs and Javanese massage and ends with mutual application of purifying muds .
3. Where: Stowe Mountain LodgeTry: Find Your Wei Couples Massage
Side by side treatments that end with a soak by candlelight in their extra-large granite tub filled with luxurious,aromatic oils.
4. Where: The RockhouseTry: The Essence of Love
Side by side massages, overlooking the sea followed by soothing, skin-refreshing facials.
5. Where: Beaches Turks and CaicosTry: Scents of Love Massage
At the Red Lane Spa takes couples will be guided through a romantic candle lighting ritual. As the flames warm the wax of the candle, this melted wax turns into a beautiful aromatic massage oil that their relaxation specialist will use throughout the service. This warmed massage oil represents the warmth of the love shared between two.
