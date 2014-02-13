For the Anti-Traditional: 12 Pieces of Non-Corny Valentine's Day Jewelry

Aside from the obvious perks (like, chocolate and flowers), the very nature of Valentine's Day can easily run the risk of triggering a gag reflex. This year, ease into the spirit and forgo the fervent display of love-dovey-ness, with non-traditional Valentine's Day jewelry. We skipped the usual heart motifs, and instead, scouted pieces that casually (and whimsically) suggest at love, from kissing frogs to heartbeat necklaces. Better yet, you'll actually want to wear these year-round.

Fall in love with our 12 picks—shop them for yourself, or send the link to your Valentine to drop a not-so-subtle hint.