Stylish Holiday Gifts That Give Back

Traditionally a time to help others, the holidays offer an ideal opportunity to reach out to those in need. That's why we love these gifts that give back.
Several of the brands we’ve noted here have teamed up with charities to match products purchased or donate a portion of their proceeds. Not only will these fabulous picks make the person on your shopping list happy, you'll also be doing a good deed!
VIDEO: The Best Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix
-
-
2. Downtown Mini Kane Canvas Backpack
The company’s Give Back Pack program runs a buy-one, give-one model. For every Kane bag sold, STATE will give a backpack (pre-loaded with important supplies) to a child in need.
State Bags | $55
-
3. Women's Mx.
Score a pair of chic sneakers courtesy of Aldo.One hundred percent of the proceeds from the bordeaux, medium gray, and black kicks will go to Global Citizen, which works to solve the world's biggest problems—like poverty, hunger, and lack of education.
$90
-
-
5. Best Friends Set of 2 Charm Bangles
Your BFF will love this symbol of friendship and the fact that 20 percent of the purchase price benefits the American Heart Association.
Alex and Ani | $48
-
6. 2018 Agenda Book
Vera Bradley's Modern Medley pattern supports breast cancer research.
Vera Bradley | $28
-
7. St. Jude Pillow Cover
What better way to show someone you love them than with this comfy heart pillow cover? Plus, for every one sold, PBteen will donate 25% of the purchase price directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Pottery Barn Teen | $40
-
8. Scented Hand Cream Trio
Disney x Kiehl’s Collection For A Cause brings together two of our favorite brands. Not only are you giving a super luxe gift, you're also purchasing 310 meals for Feeding America.
Kiehl's | $35
-
9. Rain Boot
For every pair of Roma boots sold, the company will donate a new pair to a child in need through their "Give Poverty the Boot" program.
Roma | $80
-
10. The Breast Cancer Campaign Crème de La Mer
Crème de la Mer is the cream of the crop when it comes to skincare. A portion of the profits from this limited edition jar will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
La Mer | $85
-
11. Velour Notebook
These chic notebooks are made in America using soft velvet and recycled paper. The best part? Public Supply donates 25 percent of the profits to public school art programs throughout the U.S.
Public Supply | $20
-
12. Black Leather Women's Sneakers
These sleek sneakers look great but more importantly, through your purchase TOMS helps provide shoes, sight, water, safe birth, and bullying prevention services to people in need.
TOMS Shoes | $100