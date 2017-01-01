Help
Frequently Asked Questions
Click on the questions below for answers.
- What if I have a question about an InStyle subscription?
- How can I find more information about an item featured in InStyle magazine?
- How can I write to the editor of InStyle magazine?
- How do I subscribe or unsubscribe to InStyle e-mails?
- Does InStyle.com archive past articles from InStyle magazine?
- Do you archive the recipes that appear in the magazine?
- What happens to the personal information I provide?
- How do I get answers to problems related to the site?
- What should I do if my page doesn't load correctly?
- Browser requirements
- Where can I find out about job opportunities at InStyle.com or InStyle magazine?
- What if I have a question about an InStyle subscription?
-
If you're interested in subscribing to InStyle magazine, just click on the "subscribe" link found at the top of every page or click here. Current subscribers can also renew their subscription, change an address and order gift subscriptions or back issues. Or, if you prefer, call us to inquire about a subscription or back issue at 800-274-6200.
- How can I find more information about an item featured in InStyle magazine or on InStyle.com?
-
If you know which issue the product appeared in, look for it in the "Credits" page located towards the back.
If you still are unable to find product information on the Credits page or on InStyle.com, you may write to InStyle, Find It, 18-37F, 1271 Ave. of the Americas, New York, NY 10020, or e-mail us at findit@instylemag.com.
- How can I write to the editor of InStyle magazine?
-
We welcome your letters, either by e-mail or in written form. When contacting us, please include your name, address and daytime phone number.
Mail to:
Letters to the Editor, InStyle
1271 Ave. of the Americas
Suite 26-114
New York, NY 10020
E-mail: letters@instylemag.com
- How do I subscribe or unsubscribe to InStyle e-mails?
-
To sign up for InStyle's newsletters, click here, select which newsletters you'd like to receive, then type your e-mail address in the sign-up box. Soon after, you will begin receiving our free newsletter. To stop receiving our newsletters, click on or paste the unsubscribe link found at the bottom of each newsletter into a browser window. This will take you to a page where you can request to be removed from the newsletter list.
- Does InStyle.com archive past articles from InStyle magazine?
-
Currently, InStyle.com does not archive past articles from the magazine. However, for questions about past issues, or to buy a particular past issue, call us at 800-274-6800.
- Do you archive the recipes that appear in the magazine?
-
At this time, we do not archive the recipes that have appeared in the InStyle Party Guide section of the magazine.
- What happens to the personal information I provide?
-
If you'd like to read about our privacy policy, please click here. InStyle.com contains links to other sites whose information practices may be different from ours. Visitors should consult the other sites' privacy statements, as we have no control over information that is submitted to or collected by these third parties.
- How do I get answers to problems related to the site?
-
Want to ask a question or just comment on InStyle.com? Feel free to write us by visiting our "Contact Us" page.
- What should I do if my page doesn't load correctly?
-
Most likely it is because InStyle.com works better with a newer version of the web browser you are using. Our technical experts recommend that you use Chrome 40+ if your computer is a PC (download it here for free) or Safari 8.0 if your computer is a Macintosh (download it here for free).
- Browser requirements
-
InStyle.com will support the following browsers or platforms:
- Chrome 40+ on PC/Macintosh
- Firefox 35+ on PC/Macintosh
- IE 11+ on PC
- Safari 8+ on Macintosh
If you have a browser that we do not support, we will direct you to a site that will allow you to upgrade your browser.
- Firefox: http://www.mozilla.org/products/firefox/
- Microsoft: http://www.microsoft.com/downloads
- Safari: http://www.apple.com/safari/download/
- Where can I find out about job opportunities at InStyle.com or InStyle magazine?
-
Click here to view all job opportunities currently available at Time Inc.