Your Biggest Hair Problems, Solved! Pro Solutions to Your Most-Pressing Issues

Damaged hair is an issue we're constantly facing -- if it's not from the color processing or heat styling, it seems like environmental elements like dry air or exposure to sunlight are always putting stress on our strands. That's why we asked celebrity hair pros to give us fixes for the most common hair problems.
When it comes to rehabbing seriously tired strands, celebrity hairstylist Harper, who has worked with Zooey Deschanel, recommends a hydrating shampoo and conditioning duo like Kerastase's Force Architechte Essential ($102; kerastase-usa.com)—but in moderation. "When you are bringing damaged hair back to a healthier state, wash less frequently, and use a shampoo with no sulfates," she says. "A drop of conditioner in your shampoo will keep your hair's moisture."
Once a week, incorporate a deep conditioner into your routine. Anna Kendrick's hairstylist Matthew Monzon recommends the Davines Nourishing Vegetarian Miracle Conditioner ($30; soap.com), and we're also fans of the Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Masque ($55; moroccanoil.com).
But the hair fixes don't end there! If you want to pump up the volume on thin hair, transition back to your natural curls with ease, or even hide your roots between salon appointments, we found simple solutions to just about every problem you'll encounter this spring.
Click through our gallery to get easy fixes to your biggest hair issues.
2. How Can I Keep My Hair Frizz-Free?Living Proof's shampoo and conditioner duo ($24 each; livingproof.com) give your blowout added insurance against the elements with its smoothing formulas, and a heat protectant like GHD's ($22; ghdhair.com) helps to seal the cuticle to prevent humid air from tampering with the texture. Keeping hair hydrated is also key-a few drops of Kerastase Elixir Ultime hair oil ($56; kerastase-usa.com) and a spritz of Leonor Greyl Condition Naturelle ($36; leonorgreyl-usa.com) are all you need to smooth over flyways. "I spray it on dry hair, and it really helps tame the frizz," says Amber Valletta's hairstylist Tony Chavez.
3. My Gray Hairs Grow in Too Quickly!Try a tinted dry shampoo or a spray-on root concealer like Rita Hazan's ($25; sephora.com), which will last until your next shampoo, or pick up a box of Clairol's Nice 'N Easy Root Touch Up ($6; ulta.com) for a longer-lasting option. "You can also do a temporary glaze at home," adds hairstylist Jennifer Brent. We're obsessed with John Frieda's Color Refreshing Gloss ($12; target.com), which also imparts a healthy, lustrous shine in addition to a rich boost in color.
4. My Fine Hair Always Falls FlatWhile using mousse may seem old-school, it's one of the best ways to fake a fuller style. "Saturate it around the root area when hair is damp, then air-dry, lifting roots up with your hands, or with the help of a vent brush," says Brent, who recommends Tresemme 24-Hour Body ($6; ulta.com). If mousse tends to weigh your hair down, opt for a spritz-on volumizer like Bumble and Bumble's ($28; bumbleandbumble.com) or Oribe's ($28; oribe.com). "The Oribe Maximista Spray coats hair and adds instant volume, keeping the roots lifted," says Craig Gangi, who has worked with Carrie Underwood and Cameron Diaz.
5. How Can I Transition My Relaxed Hair to Natural Curls?When you're growing out a chemical relaxer, a little breakage is to be expected, but you can ease the process by trimming the processed pieces, and adding a little coconut oil ($5; nowfoods.com for locations). "Make a mask of coconut oil once a week, and wear under a shower cap ($15; thedrybar.com) while you sleep," says hairstylist Jennifer Brent. Swap your current shampoo for a gentle sulfate-free option, and invest in a nourishing conditioner like Marguerite's Magic by Carol's Daughter ($12; carolsdaughter.com). "Experiment with headbands, twists, and braids as well," adds Harper. "You can tie your hair in rags while it is wet to crate a wavy style without using heat."
6. My Hair Keeps Falling Out!On average, we lose around 50 to 100 strands of hair each day, but if you're losing more than that, there's a few things you can do. Cut down on heat styling and incorporate a shampoo like Rene Furterer's Forticea Stimulating Shampoo ($28; beauty.com) to promote new growth. "It uses essential poils, plant extracts, and nutrients that support the development of strong, healthy hair," says Gangi. A supplement like Viviscal ($43; drugstore.com) and a strand-boosting foam like Revitalash Hair Advanced ($149; nordstrom.com) can also trigger new growth. "Rub the foam into desired areas that need more fullness," advises Chavez.