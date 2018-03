Often times, the cause of excess frizz is a lack of hydration. Francis suggests investing in a good hair oil or serum to give your strands some much-needed moisture. "The Nevo Hydra Pearls ($17; sleekhair.com ) are perfect for either damp or dry hair, and each pearl is per use, which makes it easy not to overdo the amount," he said. John Frieda's Original Frizz-Ease formula ($9; drugstore.com ) and the Carol's Daughter Monoi Oil Repairing Serum ($25; sephora.com ) are also great options that won't weigh down your hair. "Always start applying creams and oils to the back of the head first," Francis added. "We tend to aim for the front or top, and the full amount on your hands can be too much. Hair at the back of your head is thicker, and able to handle more product.