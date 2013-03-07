Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Your Biggest Hair Problems, Solved!
1. Your Biggest Hair Problems, Solved!While your hair might not be as intensely styled as a star's is every day, even your seemingly simple routine of blow-drying, straightening, or curling can take a toll on your tresses. That's why we quizzed the hairstylists of celebs like Michelle Williams, Jennifer Aniston, Rihanna, and more, for their remedies to the most common hair issues. (Yep, even stars have to deal with frizz, breakage, and grays!)
Ready to get started?
2. If You Have Fine HairJudging by the voluminous styles seen on Julianne Moore and Jennifer Aniston, their hairstylist Chris McMillan certainly knows how to give straight hair more body. "If your hair is fine, you don't want to use too much product since it can add weight," he told us. "Blow-dry your hair upside down until it's 75% dry to increase lift. A trick I really like is to mist a little hairspray at the root of the crown as I blow it out. That natural-looking height is what Jennifer is known for, and I'll often do it when I style her hair."
3. How to Fight Fine Hair"I love the Living Proof Full line for fine hair-especially the shampoo, conditioner, and root lifting spray ($24-$26; sephora.com)," said McMillan, who recently joined the company that Aniston co-owns. As a general rule of thumb, use the heavier products in moderation, and apply styling products like the Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse ($26; sephora.com) prior to blow-drying hair. "Some people with really fine hair can even skip the conditioner every other wash," McMillan added.
4. If You Have Frizzy HairFor people with frizz-prone hair, Kirsten Dunst's smooth curls or Kerry Washington's sleek blowout may seem like a pipe dream. The key to locking out the elements? Your blow-drying technique. "Often times after blow-drying, a light layer of frizz can happen at the first sign of moisture," said hairstylist Marcus Francis, who has worked with both stars. "Using the cool setting on your blow-dryer can help you postpone or even eliminate this if done at the end while smoothing your hand over the section of hair." The cooler temperature closes the hair cuticle and creates a barrier against environmental factors like humidity or rain.
5. How to Fight FrizzOften times, the cause of excess frizz is a lack of hydration. Francis suggests investing in a good hair oil or serum to give your strands some much-needed moisture. "The Nevo Hydra Pearls ($17; sleekhair.com) are perfect for either damp or dry hair, and each pearl is per use, which makes it easy not to overdo the amount," he said. John Frieda's Original Frizz-Ease formula ($9; drugstore.com) and the Carol's Daughter Monoi Oil Repairing Serum ($25; sephora.com) are also great options that won't weigh down your hair. "Always start applying creams and oils to the back of the head first," Francis added. "We tend to aim for the front or top, and the full amount on your hands can be too much. Hair at the back of your head is thicker, and able to handle more product.
6. If You're TransitioningWhile relaxing treatments temporarily smooth out your strands, the transitioning process back to your natural texture usually comes with breakage and dryness. To avoid putting excess stress on your hair, Rihanna's hairstylist Ursula Stephen suggests making low-key styles like Solange Knowles' low bun or RiRi's updo a staple during the in-between phase. "Wear protective styles that keep combing to a minimum," she recommended. "This, in turn, prevents breakage."
7. How to Transition Your HairDryness and breakage go hand in hand when you're transitioning-the more parched your strands, the more likely they are to snap. "Condition with Motions Deep Conditioning Masque ($6; drugstore.com) to keep hair healthy and hydrated," Stephen suggested. "Then, use the Motions Radiating Gloss ($6; drugstore.com) to add some shine."
8. If You Have Problem GraysWhile there's no way to tell where or when an unexpected gray strand will pop up, constantly dyeing your hair can be costly, time-consuming, and damaging. Marie Robinson, who creates the dynamic hues worn by Liv Tyler and Michelle Williams, offers up another option that won't have you frequenting the salon as much: "Doing highlights a few shades lighter than your natural color will always camouflage gray," she said. Brunettes like Tyler can follow suit with caramel-toned highlights, but Robinson also encouraged going for blonder ambitions a la Williams. "You can go all over blonde, just be sure to choose a color that flatters your skin tone," she said.
9. How to Banish GraysIn between appointments, Robinson recommends picking up a box of the Clairol Nice 'n Easy Root Touch-Up kit ($6 each; ulta.com), which comes in a color wheel of versatile shades to match your own.
10. If You Have Unruly HairIf taming your coiff into January Jones' sleek style or Jessica Chastain's buoyant curls is a constant struggle, start at the root of the problem and give your hair some much-needed TLC. "Unruly hair can often be coarse, dry, and damaged," said Renato Campora, who works with both stars. "The key to managing and treating it is to use a good treatment shampoo and conditioner, and incorporate a hair oil daily." Using an intensive hair mask once a week can help to make your strands even easier to manage. "This boosts moisture and protein," he said.
11. How to Tame Unruly HairCampora recommends using an ultra-hydrating shampoo and conditioner set to your daily routine to increase your strands’ moisture and flexibility. “Schwarzkopf Professional makes a very good shampoo and conditioner for repair and treatment ($17 and $21; drugstore.com),” he said. “On wet hair, use a few drops of Alterna’s Bamboo Kendi Oil ($24; sephora.com). A few drops in the palms of your hands is all you need.” Smooth the oil onto your hair at least three inches from the root area, then continue working into the mid-lengths and ends.
