You Have To See This Salon's Rainbow Dye Jobs

Not Another Salon is a salon in London that is doing seriously to die for rainbow hair dye jobs. I know what you're thinking brightly dyed hair is pretty routine, at this point who hasn't experimented with cotton candy pink? Well Not Another Salon is doing the crazy, amazing but polished rainbow dye jobs of our unicorn filled dreams.

When your job is artist/ set designer/ body-painter- having awesome hair is a must! @hiltonsophia #purplehair #bluehair #blueandpurplehair A photo posted by Not Another Salon (@notanothersalon) on May 17, 2016 at 12:49am PDT

Their Instagram is full of amazing examples of their work (see above) from more natural hued ombres, to these rainbow colored masterpieces. It's amazing how they're able to seamlessly and artfully blend the colors while we're still coloring outside of the lines in our coloring books. So if anyone wants to fly us to London... you know where to find us.

