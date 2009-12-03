

At the premiere of Whip It in Toronto, Drew Barrymore showed off her dip-dyed tips. "It was her idea and I was like, 'How am I going to do this?'" says hairstylist Tracey Cunningham, who gave her this color. "I used clear foils and a stencil that I made out of paper to get everything to line up. This is the craziest look I've ever given her!"



