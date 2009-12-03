Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Wild Styles
-
1. Katy PerryWHEN: The 'Change Begins Within' Benefit Celebration presented by The David Lynch Foundation in Los Angeles
WHY IT WORKS: Perry opts for a reverse ombre bob, with cotton candy pink fading to platinum.
Try on Katy Perry's many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
-
2. Beyonce
THE LOOK Straight and shimmering
HOW-TO Kimberly Kimble kept Beyonce’s Grammys hairstyle clean and modern to balance the drama of her red carpet dress and performance look. Kimble blow-dryed Beyonce’s locks with a flat paddle brush and created a deep side-part. To get a “bone straight” look, the hairstylist ran a flatiron through the singer’s strands and tied-in Bella Via Hair Glitter.
INSIDER TRICK Find inspiration in unexpected places. For this look, Beyonce’s Minx nails were the starting point: “The metallic ribbons coordinated perfectly and added a little something exra to the simple style,” says Kimble.
BUY ONLINE NOW 24” Shiny Hair Glitter, Bella Via, $14.99; bellaviahair.com.
Try on Beyonce’s hair now!
-
3. Drew Barrymore
At the premiere of Whip It in Toronto, Drew Barrymore showed off her dip-dyed tips. "It was her idea and I was like, 'How am I going to do this?'" says hairstylist Tracey Cunningham, who gave her this color. "I used clear foils and a stencil that I made out of paper to get everything to line up. This is the craziest look I've ever given her!"
Try on Drew Barrymore's hair now!
-
4. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga told MTV that she made this signature bow hair accessory herself, using hair extensions: "I tied it up in a bow, and then you can just bobby (pin) it to your hair."
Try on Lady Gaga's hair now!
-
5. RihannaTHE LOOK Punky mohawk
HOW-TO "Rihanna did this look herself-it was her own take on the cut," said her hairstylist, Ursula Stephens. "She basically just used a flatiron and shaped it in different directions for that wild, spiky effect."
INSIDER TRICK Leave some pieces straight, and give the others bends and curl. "It's all about the different textures," says Stephens.
BUY ONLINE NOW Sebastian Shaper Zero Gravity Hairspray, salons only; sebastianprofessional.com
Try on Rihanna's hair now!
-
6. Kate GosselinKate's spiky crop not for you? We asked the most talented hairstylists out there to give the mother of eight a much needed breakover. Which new look do you like best?
Try on Kate Gosselin's hair now!
-
7. Lady GagaLady Gaga sported this crimpy, blown-out bob look during a trip to Berlin in November 2009.
Try on Lady Gaga's wedge bob now!
1 of 7
