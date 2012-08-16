Signature Style: Color chameleon.



Get Inspired: While the star has been known to switch her shade from fiery red to pale blond, Emma Stone’s hairstyles are consistently flawless thanks to collaborating with her hairstylist Mara Roszak. “I can’t think of a time where we weren’t on the same page,” she said. To recreate her straight, mirror-like strands, Roszak recommends separating hair into sections, then blow-drying each with a paddle brush. “The best way to get a super-sleek blowout is by taking small sections of hair and angling the nozzle of the dryer downward,” she advised. Then, go back with a flat iron to smooth out any kinks. “I touched up Emma’s hair on the mid-shaft, and moved the iron through the ends to create volume and movement.”



