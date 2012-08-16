Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Who is Your Celebrity Hair Icon?
Whether you're a fan of Gwyneth Paltrow's sleek platinum strands or Kim Kardashian's lush waves, find out the secrets behind stars' signature hairstyles.
2. Jennifer AnistonSignature Style: The ultimate trendsetter. Her signature "Rachel" cut may have launched a million bobs, but her current glossy layers are just as covetable.
Get Inspired: Her multi-dimensional highlights and cascading layers, are timeless. Channel your inner Jennifer Aniston by asking your hairstylist for long, face-framing layers in varying shades of cool gold. But if you’re starting with a darker base, be sure to build the blond up slowly. It’s always easier to go back and add lighter tones than correct a too-brassy color, and the process will be more gentle on your strands when applied gradually.
3. Gwyneth PaltrowSignature Style: Shiny and super-sleek but never overdone.
Get Inspired: “Gwyneth’s bohemian chic look is very natural. It varies from extremely straight to having a subtle bend to the hair,” says David Babaii, her stylist of nearly a decade. “It’s all about confidence, style, and taking power over your own look.” Oh, and a high-powered ceramic flatiron and a sprizt of shine spray never hurt!
4. Evan Rachel WoodSignature Style: Flirty and feminine with an edge.
Get Inspired: “For a cut similar to Evan Rachel Wood’s, ask for a lot of texture—blunt ends won’t be as flattering. The front of your hair should be the longest part. You want it long enough to go over your ears, which means you can sweep the hair back into a pompadour or brush it forward to cover one eye when it’s swept to the side,” says Wood’s stylist, Marcus Francis. Keep it edgy by applying a pomade for a slick and defined effect.
5. Kim KardashianSignature Style: The ultimate bombshell brunet. Her deep chestnut locks always have plenty of volume.
Get Inspired: The key to a shiny, lustrous blowout like Kim’s is keeping hair in great condition. “That means visiting your salon every six weeks for a trim, and spraying on a leave-in conditioner each day,” says Scheppy.
6. Kristen StewartSignature Style: Sexy and slightly disheveled.
Get Inspired: To get Kristen’s “effortless, sexy hair that’s full of movement and volume,” Abergel says you need two key products. The first is a volumizing spray, which you apply to the roots of hair before blow-drying. The second is for after hair is completely dry: “Spritz on a beach spray and deconstruct the hair with your hands for that cool and relaxed texture.”
7. Solange KnowlesSignature Style: Curls au natural.
Get Inspired: Make sure your stylist knows how to work with curls-he or she “should always cut very curly hair when it’s dry,” says her stylist Diane Da Costa. At home, get bouncy coils, no curling iron necessary. Define each one by “applying a dense product for extra hold and then finger-twisting in two-inch sections. Protect at night with a silk headscarf,” says Da Costa.
8. Cameron DiazSignature Style: Easy, carefree and sexy,” says her stylist, Lona Vigi.
Get Inspired: “Amp up the sexiness by adding a little height in the crown, and a deep part so you can do a side-sweep in the front,” says Vigi. This versatile cut can work with any face shape or hair texture, and looks great if you have naturally stick-straight hair or a wave. “To keep it looking easy and not overdone, don’t use too much product,” Vigi says—a few spritzes texturing spray are all you need.
9. BeyonceSignature Style: Va-va-voom ringlets.
Get Inspired: “Beyonce’s hair color has definitely evolved over the years and her style has gone from refined waves, to a more grungy, rustled texture that is more natural,” said the star’s hairstylist Kim Kimble. “The beauty of Beyonce’s hair is that women can get her look without the salon because it’s effortless-it has a bed-roomy, not-too-perfect feel which is really sexy.” To create Beyonce’s trademark Sasha Fierce curls, Kimble blows out her hair using a clampless curling wand, wrapping small sections around it to create spiral curls. “If you use a curling iron, don’t use the top section. The wand should be nickel-sized for defined corkscrew curls like Beyonce’s,” Kimble added.
10. Lauren ConradSignature Style: Pretty and feminine but not afraid to take risks.
Get Inspired: Unlike the unexpected twists and turns of reality episodes past, Lauren Conrad’s breezy hairstyles were always consistent. The trendsetter has experimented with edgy highlights, but is best known for her laid-back styles, like the loose updo seen here. Embrace your inner surfer girl and wear beachy waves year-round. For a low-key chignon like Conrad’s, be sure to let a few face-framing layers fall out, then loosely wrap them around a curling iron to create the undone texture.
11. Salma HayekSignature Style: Voluminous with lots of movement.
Get Inspired: “Buy yourself a set of hot rollers. Yes, I’m talking about the old-fashioned kind! They’re a quick and easy way to achieve all kinds of looks for the fall,” said Salma Hayek’s hairstylist Robert Vetica. “They help cut styling time in half since there is no need to use a curling iron.” Just keep in mind how ample you want your ringlets before rolling up each section. If you want lots of volume and curl, Vetica recommends using more rollers than you normally would. “If you think the curl is too tight, use a blow dryer to relax the style,” he added.
12. Emma StoneSignature Style: Color chameleon.
Get Inspired: While the star has been known to switch her shade from fiery red to pale blond, Emma Stone’s hairstyles are consistently flawless thanks to collaborating with her hairstylist Mara Roszak. “I can’t think of a time where we weren’t on the same page,” she said. To recreate her straight, mirror-like strands, Roszak recommends separating hair into sections, then blow-drying each with a paddle brush. “The best way to get a super-sleek blowout is by taking small sections of hair and angling the nozzle of the dryer downward,” she advised. Then, go back with a flat iron to smooth out any kinks. “I touched up Emma’s hair on the mid-shaft, and moved the iron through the ends to create volume and movement.”
13. Jessica SimpsonSignature Style: This generation’s Suzanne Summers, Jessica is the iconic blond bombshell.
Get Inspired: “The key is a blond that’s soft and multidimensional,” says Jessica Simpson’s colorist, Rita Hazan. Get the look by having your colorist do a single-process treatment to “warm up your natural color to a light golden blond. Then add lighter baby blond highlights around your hairline and crown.”
